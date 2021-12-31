Another year awaits and with it brings a chance to make promises to ourselves that will likely will not keep. It’s an opportunity to lie to ourselves that we will be a better person, do something greater or make changes that will somehow improve our lives or the lives of others.
While some of those promises might last months, most will perish within just a few days. Some could last only hours. I know. I’ve been there.
Of course, I’m talking about New Years’ resolutions.
Statistics show that only about 7% of the population keeps their New Year’s resolutions. The largest group, and possibly the smartest, are those who do not bother to make resolutions. That accounts for a whopping 57% of the population.
I will admit that I have more often failed to keep my resolutions than seeing them through. I obviously haven’t learned anything from my past failures because I am still going to make a couple for this year.
I recently read that one of the roadblocks to keeping a New Year’s resolution was not being specific. The article said that when a resolution is too general, like “lose weight” or “walk more” or “learn a new hobby.” The article said the best chance to success is to be as specific as possible, like “lost 26.4 pounds and only gain 8.2 pounds back” or “walk 3.2 miles twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays unless it’s raining or snowing or too hot or too cold or Leap Year” or “learn to play Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata in C-sharp minor on the electric harpsichord.”
I admit those may have been a little too specific but you get the idea.
In any case, I will again make a resolution or three, and as the advice suggests, I will try to be specific.
In Tuesday’s newsletter, I mentioned a very general one. I want to be a nicer person. I have ben inspired by a large number of people I have met here to make this change. It makes me wonder if the closer one gets to Canada (we all know of Canada’s reputation for being overly nice) the nicer people are… but I hesitate to believe that because that’s not necessarily the case as you go east along the northern border. I’m not mentioning any states by name, but you should know who you are.
I was very general in the newsletter because, well, space is limited and I was in a hurry to get it done. Here, however, I will be a little more specific.
To achieve my goal of being a nicer person, I am going to focus on acts of kindness. My resolution is to perform three acts of kindness each week. I realize for the average Montanan that is a paltry number but for those of us who are new here, it’s a start. After all, a person can’t go from Snidely Whiplash to Dudley Do-Right in one fell swoop. A person has to work their way up to such a lofty pinnacle.
For a second resolution, I do want to eat healthier, but of course that is not specific enough. I would like to prepare my own healthy meal twice a week for the first six months of the year and three times per week for the second half of the year. Right now I eat out 90% of the time.
Let’s be honest, Sidney, Montana isn’t exactly known for healthy choices when dining out. On top of that, I’m not known for looking for healthy choices when ordering food at these places.
Two online friends, Robbie and Starla regularly share recipes and success stories online and are inspiring me to make this change.
For someone to hold an associate’s degree in culinary arts not to use that knowledge and those skills to better themselves is pretty sad. I need to change that.
Finally, I want to be more committed to learning ventriloquism. I will do this by posting at least two short videos on my ventriloquism Facebook page (Bo Time, which can be found at https://www.facebook.com/boknowsdiddly). I have a friend, Gina Meder, who is very consistent with posting videos with her puppets and she is inspiring me to do so as well.
My final goal is to be successful at each of these goals… for a week. I really can’t promise much after that, but we can always hope.
Mark Berryman is the editor for this newspaper and really, really bad at keeping New Year’s resolutions.