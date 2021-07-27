How many of us dream of playing an instrument, taking up painting or sculpture, or learning to fish with a fly rod but never do it? I think a lot of people are like that. I have been at times as well.
I wanted to learn to paint. I bought a book and some supplies. I did fairly well, and then just stopped painting. Well, that and I lost the book and can’t find it available anywhere.
I wanted to learn to play bass guitar. I bought the equipment and some lessons. Then I stopped practicing. Well, that and I figured out that a rhythmically-challenged person with low-tone hearing loss is not a good candidate for a bass player.
I decided to take up growing bonsai trees. I bought a tree and some supplies, but like the others I didn’t follow through. Well, that and I killed the tree.
I’m hoping my latest “hobby” will not turn out like the rest. I may be too old to ever get this right but at 61 years old I am trying to learn ventriloquism.
I have bought a couple of puppets and taken some lessons and so far, I haven’t quit. There is still hope for this one.
For the record, I did not acquire my love for the art of ventriloquism (vent for short) due to it’s recent popularity thanks to folks like Jeff Dunham, Darci Lynn Farmer and Terry Fator. I have been fascinated with it for as long as I can remember.
I have also taken this hobby just a little farther than the others. While most people used their summer vacation time going to exotic resorts, amusement parks, beaches, lakes or any number of locations, I went to a ventriloquist convention in Kentucky. Yes, I said ventriloquist convention, and yes, I said Kentucky. To be exact, Erlanger, Kentucky which is just south of Cincinnati, Ohio.
I do agree that attending a ventriloquist convention in Kentucky sounds a lot like a bad sequel to Deliverance, but this is the real deal. Real enough that Jeff Dunham has been attending for the past 45 years, missing only once. Darci Lynn Farmer was there this year (not her first time, either) and so were some legends of the art form — Jay Johnson, Dan Horn and even Willie Tyler and Lester.
The convention, officially known as the Vent Haven Ventriloquist ConVENTion is held annually to support Vent Haven Museum, the world’s only ventriloquist museum. The museum is about a 10-minute drive from the convention’s location.
This wasn’t my first trip there. I went in 2018 and was scheduled to go in 2020 but we all know that didn’t happen.
I was lucky enough to perform in the Senior (adult, not citizen) Open Mic in front of more than 400 people and was also critiqued by three judges who gave constructive feedback on my performance. It helped a lot. Think AGT without Simon Cowell or $1 million.
Performing at the convention does not make me a “star” but I have a couple of photos that make me look like it. It was a great experience and very “educational.”
The convention lasted 3 1/2 days and activities ran from 8 a.m. until midnight three of those days. There were workshops, performances, vendor rooms, photo sessions and socializing each day. They pack a lot in those 3.5 days.
For someone who lives alone and spends quite a lot of time by myself, it was also a little, let’s say, nerve-wracking to be around that many people every waking moment for that long.
I currently have two figures that I am working with. My primary one is a comical vulture named Bo. While at the convention I picked up a traditional figure. His name is Skip. While I do not get offended at calling them dummies or puppets, the preferred name in “the business” is figure.
My plan is to continue to practice and hone my skills. Trust me, some of them need work but I am determined to stick with this one.
The other hobbies, well, they’re probably not going to be revived. Do you think it would be OK to sell my bass now?