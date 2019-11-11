In March of this year something potentially earth shaking happened, almost unnoticed. The U.S. Navy filed a patent application for a fusion reactor about the size of a Volkswagen Beetle.
The announcement came last month and I only saw it last week, which should give you an idea of how low-key it was. Perhaps because practical fusion power has been “ten years away” for more than 40 years now.
However, I was intrigued and hopeful when a friend said his son who works in the nuclear industry was very enthused and dying to get on board the project.
I became somewhat less enthused when I read that the author of the patent application Salvatore Cezare Pais, had also filed a patent applications for a UFO-type craft using principles most physicists say are bunk.
The technical problem with fusion energy is not achieving nuclear fusion, the fusing of hydrogen atoms into helium. We’ve been able to do that since the hydrogen bomb was invented and we do it on a small scale in the lab all the time. It’s creating a self-sustaining controlled fusion reaction that produces more energy than is consumed that’s eluded us so far.
We believe it can be done, we just can’t figure out how. The United States, Russia, and China have devoted years of well-funded research into it but so far with minimal progress.
But oh if we could!
Among the great things about fusion power would be: it doesn’t use scarce resources. In fact it uses the most plentiful element in the universe, hydrogen. It has no harmful byproducts, only helium. A fusion reactor cannot be weaponized, a hydrogen bomb is an entirely different thing. And if it malfunctions there is nothing like a fission reactor meltdown, it just stops.
What could we do with cheap and nearly unlimited energy?
Well to begin with, the cost of pretty much everything would go down. Think about how energy costs figure into everything. Mining and smelting metal would be significantly cheaper. As would nitrate based fertilizers for our food crops.
Every town of any size could have its own power plant. Our ships and planes could run for years without refueling. Our civilization could decentralize to an extent not seen before and large-scale desalinization of seawater could make deserts bloom.
We would still drill for oil and mine coal, but only for the raw materials for manufacturing, not energy.
Electric vehicles might become really practical, or we could locally produce hydrogen on a large scale to fuel them.
People all over the world could partake of the abundance we enjoy in America.
Most exciting of all, the conquest of space would be within our grasp. Fusion-powered rockets would give us access to the planets and bring the riches of the asteroid belt to us.
And we may speculate, would such abundance make war less likely, less frequent? We may only hope.
So is there a downside? Almost certainly, because there always is. But it does seem like the upside would way outweigh the downside.
But we are getting ahead of ourselves. This could be yet another false alarm. Remember cold fusion?
Or it’s been suggested by the more paranoid among us this could be part of a disinformation campaign designed to lure our international rivals into investing resources into a scientific dead end.
We may hope with confidence we shall achieve these things sometime in the indefinite future. But how wonderful it would be if it could be soon!