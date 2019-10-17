Sometimes in Extension, and I am sure in a lot of other professions as well, it feels as though we are beating a dead horse and usually preaching to the choir as well. Neither of those phrases are to be taken literally of course but it does feel as though many of our programs are focused on some central topics and we usually get many of the same participants and clientele coming to programs and/or stopping in to ask questions.
A prime example is our upcoming program focused on Palmer amaranth. In case you have not seen already, Eastern Agricultural Research Center, USDA Northern Plains Agricultural Research Laboratory, and Extension Office are teaming up to present a workshop focused primarily on Palmer amaranth. It will be Tuesday, Nov. 5, starting at 8:30 a.m. I am sure you have heard by now but Palmer amaranth is a potentially disastrous weed that is slowly creeping its way across the United States. To date, the nearest infestation has been found in Central North Dakota.
This workshop which was initiated by Frankie Crutcher, plant pathologist with the Eastern Agricultural Research Center, will hopefully answer many questions that producers unfamiliar with the weed have.
The primary objective when we started the planning process was to bring in someone who has “been in the trenches” battling this weed and could bring some first-hand knowledge of the potential issues we could face were it to get established.
With that being our number one goal, Frankie set out to find research scientists from around the U.S. who have such experience. While finding these people was not too difficult, finding one that had the time to travel to Northeast Montana in November was a little more challenging. But, with persistence, she was able to locate and confirm Dr. Jason Bond. Bond works at a research facility in Mississippi as a crop weed specialist. Not only will he share his knowledge about this particular pest but will also provide some insight into what issues his State and others faced in trying to combat the weed and what we may learn from them as we have yet to have found it here.
In addition to Bond, Dr. Brian Jenks and Dr. Timothy Seipel will also be at the program. Jenks is the crop weed specialist in North Dakota and will give a talk focused on where Palmer amaranth has been found in North Dakota and what they are doing about it. Seiple is our Montana State University Extension cropland weed specialist and he will talk about combatting herbicide resistance.
I have said many times how fortunate we are to have the research centers near us that we do have and Dr. John Gaskin and Dr. Natalie West from the USDA ARS will also speak about topics that are near and dear to them. Gaskin does have some experience with this weed and will talk about identifying characteristics and West will talk about scouting for weeds using drones. The program will be wrapped up with Gaskin and myself talking about other problematic weeds and there will be a Q&A session with all presenters.
It is my hope that we will fill the meeting room here at the Extension Office for this program. I know that it seems as though new weeds come and go but this one is potentially pretty devastating to our agronomic crops. There is no cost to attend and the workshop is open to anyone. If you have questions you are always welcome to contact me at 433-1206 or email timothy.fine@montana.edu.