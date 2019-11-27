A couple of weeks ago I highlighted an upcoming pruning workshop and I wanted to take this opportunity today to discuss this program in more detail.
To start out with the basics, there will be a tree and ornamental shrub pruning workshop in the Extension Office meeting room on Dec. 9 and 12 and, weather permitting some hands-on work on Saturday, Dec. 14. The sessions on Monday and Thursday will start at 6 p.m. and those who participate in the first two workshops will determine what time we will meet on Saturday.
How and when to prune trees and shrubs continues to be one of the most popular questions that I get and after properly planting them, it is arguable the next most important thing that a person can do to ensure longevity of these plants. So the focus of these sessions will be to teach participants why pruning is important, what time of year is best for what species, the proper techniques for pruning trees and shrubs, tools of the trade, and other questions that may pop up as the workshop progresses.
I am not sure if I mentioned it when I first posted about these classes but attending this is a prerequisite to being able to obtain a free tree through the Re-Tree Richland County program. In case you are unaware, the free tree program was established by Stephanie Ridl who is the director of the Sidney Parks Department. Stephanie is a certified arborist and has a distinct passion for all things trees. One of the things that she noticed when she got here was that many of our boulevard trees were taken down due to Dutch Elm disease. So rather than accept things as they are, she applied for and received a grant to help replace those trees that had to be taken down. Initially the Re-Tree program specific to residents in the City of Sidney but was later expanded, thanks to some funds being provided by the County Commissioners, to include all residents of Richland County.
If you are interested in receiving a tree through this program, the process is fairly simple. All that is required is making a trip to Sidney City Hall to pick up an application. Once the application is filled out and turned in there is then a requirement for the applicant to attend a training session organized by Stephanie. Typically this session focuses on proper planting techniques and care of your tree but this year it will be the pruning class mentioned above.
So, if you are interested in receiving a tree or if you already have a tree or two and just want to know how to properly prune it, you are invited and welcome to attend this workshop. There is no need to sign up and in my opinion the best part about this workshop is that it at all possible each participant will be able to have a tree or shrub in their own yard pruned.
If you are interested and would like more information, feel free to give me a call at 433-1206 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu. Or like I said above just show up at the Extension Office meeting room on Monday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.