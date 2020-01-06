Gov. Ralph Northam may very well go down in history as the man who set off a conflagration that destroyed the government of Virginia.
Senate Bill 16, proposed by Senate Majority Leader Richard Saslaw (D–Fairfax) contains a number of provisions relating to firearms, but the one which has everyone up in arms basically bans so-called “assault rifles.”
“Assault rifles” is a term which refers to any semi-automatic rifle with features which are almost entirely cosmetic, they just look military. Many sporting rifles have all the same functions, and often more powerful calibers.
Gun people in Virginia are pushing back, with the support, even leadership of local sheriffs. To date 86 Virginia counties, 90 percent of the total, have adopted Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions. And the movement is spreading to Kentucky and Tennessee in advance of any similar attempts by their state governments.
This harkens back to the Virginia and Kentucky Resolutions, authored anonymously by James Madison and Thomas Jefferson in opposition to the Alien and Sedition Acts. And ironically, probably inspired by city governments declaring themselves to be “sanctuary cities” where federal immigration laws are not enforced.
The difference of course, is that there actually is an explicit constitutional right to bear arms.
Before the bill has even passed prominent state government officials have hinted darkly the National Guard might be called up to enforce the laws, and a budget proposal on deck directs $250,000 for the Department of Corrections to incarcerate people who defy the proposed law.
Groups like Moms Demand Action are appealing to all and sundry to save the children!
Nonsense. Rifles of all kinds are used in fewer murders every year than knives or hammers.
You’d think with this level of opposition the governor would back off. Is it worth making armed resistors out of people who are overwhelmingly law-abiding citizens?
For those of you on both sides of the issue, let me explain something. I’m not a gun guy. I don’t do shooting sports and I don’t live the kind of life that makes it prudent to go armed. I do know which end the lead pebble comes out though and I know gun culture.
This conflict is over symbols – and power. Hear now Steve’s Four Principles of Power learned from years living in police states and recovering police states.
Those who mean to rule you show their power over you by:
1) Making you constantly afraid of giving offense unintentionally.
2) Making you give up cherished customs, symbols, pastimes.
3) Making you pay lip service to ideas of breathtaking absurdity.
4) Making you do things that disgust and repel you.
You’re probably nodding your head going down the list, but what concerns this issue is number two. The rifle is the symbol; shooting sports is the pastime.
For people in the American subculture that is largely rural and whose symbol is the rifle, the debate is over.
Over because they no longer believe the other side is arguing in good faith. They don’t believe them when they say they only want “sensible gun regulation,” they think the end goal is a total ban. And they have no faith the other side will be restrained in their exercise of power once they have achieved it.
That’s what they believe. The other side believes they are paranoid and probably a bunch of cross-burning rednecks, and don’t have a problem telling them so. Which is odd behavior towards people you believe are armed paranoids but never mind.
But whatever you believe, “We hate you, now disarm!” is poor marketing.