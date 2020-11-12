“To all who serve and have served, thank you. Your valor inspires us, your sacrifice humbles us, and your duty to country makes us even prouder to be Americans. One of Montana’s greatest strengths is the many veterans that call the Treasure State home. It will be an extraordinary honor to represent you and your families as governor.”
Gov. elect Greg Gianforte
“Our service men and women never fail to fulfill their promises to our state and our nation – whether they serve abroad or at home, and especially in difficult times. In my eight years as Governor, I have called on the citizen soldiers and airmen of the Montana National Guard numerous times to assist our response to everything from wildfires to coronavirus. I am always humbled by how honorably and quickly they answer that call. A handshake and words of gratitude are not enough to thank our veterans for the risks they take to preserve the health, values, and peace of our communities and our country. That is why we, as Montanans and Americans, must make a commitment to honor their service, protect their physical and mental health care, guard their educational opportunities, and help them transition to fulfilling civilian careers. While Montana has made progress fulfilling this commitment, we must continue our efforts to ensure no veterans are left behind when they need our support.”
Gov. Steve Bullock
“Veterans Day stands as an important reminder to honor those who’ve served and reflect on the enduring sacrifices of our men and women in uniform and their families. But we shouldn’t honor our nation’s heroes just once a year—their service deserves our appreciation year-round. As Ranking Member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, I’m honored and humbled to work every day to hold the Department of Veterans Affairs accountable and connect more veterans with the proper care and benefits they’ve earned. As a nation, we have a shared responsibility to serve those who’ve worn the uniform and fought on behalf of our freedoms. To all our veterans and their families—we thank you for your sacrifice. May you be celebrated today, and every day.”
Sen. Jon Tester