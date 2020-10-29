“Justice Barrett’s qualifications and character are indisputable. She is a brilliant jurist, and as a mother of seven children, she is an inspiration to professional women, working moms and school-aged girls across Montana who can feel certain there is no American Dream that women can’t achieve. Justice Barrett will safeguard our liberties, defend the Constitution, and protect our Montana way of life—including the Second Amendment and our Montana jobs—for decades to come.” Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana
“Today makes it more clear than ever that we can’t trust Steve Daines to keep his word. If Daines cared even remotely about protecting the Montana way of life, he wouldn’t be spending the week before an election recklessly pushing through a completely partisan Supreme Court nomination that will endanger the security of our rural hospitals, protections for hundreds of thousands of Montanans with pre-existing conditions, and Montana's Medicaid expansion, which provides health coverage to 90,000 people. When push comes to shove, Daines only looks out for himself — not us. We deserve better representation in Washington.”
Gov. Steve Bullock, D-Montana
“The Supreme Court is stronger with Justice Amy Coney Barrett on it. Justice Barrett is a trailblazer with outstanding qualifications and an impressive background, and I look forward to her service on the Supreme Court for decades to come. President Trump continues to reshape the federal judiciary, appointing judges who will uphold our Constitution and who believe that courts don’t make policy but interpret laws.”
Rep. Greg Gianforte
“Amy Coney Barrett was put on the nation’s highest court because she promised to strike down the Affordable Care Act, gut Montana’s Medicaid expansion program and strip health care coverage for more than 112,000 Montanans - and Greg Gianforte has gleefully cheered her on. While Greg Gianforte and his DC allies remain hellbent on overturning the ACA and throwing health care for millions of Americans into jeopardy — during a pandemic — as Governor I will work to codify critical protections, like those for folks with pre-existing conditions, at the state level. I will never stop fighting to make sure every Montanan has access to the quality, affordable health care they deserve.”
Lt. Gov Mike Cooney
“I want to thank President Trump and Senator Daines for supporting a strong female leader on our nation’s highest court. Judge Amy Coney Barrett will be an excellent Justice on the United States Supreme Court and is a role model for future Montana women leaders. Judge Barrett will ensure future generations of Montanans are able to enjoy the rights and liberties secured for American citizens in our Constitution.”
Elsie Arntzen, Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction
“Montana Petroleum Association is proud to support the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court. Judge Barrett’s legal career is one marked by judicial restraint and a faithful adherence to the rule of law. These qualifications are a breath of fresh air for Montana energy producers and their dedicated employees who have experienced significant setbacks at the hands of activist courts. Judge Barret not only understands the consequence of judicial overreach but also possesses the humility to set aside her personal beliefs and rule according to the constitution. Acting as an effective check on the Executive and Legislative branches takes more than legal knowledge, it also requires the kind of courage possessed by Judge Barrett.”
Alan Olson, Executive Director, Montana Petroleum Association
“Judge Amy Coney Barrett's brilliance, scholarship, and legal acumen are widely known and accepted on both sides of the aisle. However, as a former law student of Judge Barrett, I can attest to her great character, selflessness, and commitment to our U.S. Constitution. As a Montanan, I am proud of Senator Daines for supporting such a qualified candidate to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.”
Chase Giacomo, Former law student of Judge Barrett, Kalispell native
“Amy Coney Barrett is humble, and at the same time, she is leader in standing for the principles that have guided this nation so well for over 200 years. I watched her speak with grace and compassion, never wavering in her beliefs and never compromising judicial integrity. I believe she is the absolute best choice, for such a time as this, to fill the vacancy left by Justice Ginsburg. Thank you Senator for standing with Montanans as we strive to keep our country principled and conservative.”
Kendra Espinoza, plaintiff, Espinoza v. Montana
“After watching Judge Barrett’s confirmation hearings, it’s clear that her commitment to the Constitution and upholding the rule of law is beyond reproach. I urge both of Montana’s Senators to ignore the slanderous attacks and confirm this brilliant jurist as quickly as possible.”
Wynn Meehan, Sheriff, Broadwater County
“Judge Barrett’s appointment to the Supreme Court is welcome relief for those of us who have seen our way of life disappearing at the hands of activist judges. From the power plant at Colstrip, to the Keystone XL Pipeline, the fate of natural resource communities rests in the hands of judges who are thousands of miles away. Rural Montana needs someone who is willing to stand against popular opinion and rule with impartiality according to the Constitution. Amy Coney Barrett is that person and we can’t afford to wait a second longer for her confirmation.”
Doug Martens, Commissioner, Rosebud County
“Concerned Montana gun owners sincerely appreciate that President Trump has nominated such an eminently qualified jurist as Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court. We believe Judge Barrett will continue to view the words and concepts in the Constitution as the framers and adopters intended and understood them. We urge swift confirmation of Judge Barrett.”
Gary Marbut, President, Montana Shooting Sports Association
“Montana Contractors Association enthusiastically supports the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court. Judge Barrett’s nomination comes at a time when the construction industry, and business community at-large, face tremendous uncertainty in the midst of COVID-19 and a national election. The country needs stability during these tumultuous times and that begins with a predictable legal climate. Throughout her career, Judge Barret has demonstrated a faithful devotion to the constitution and a keen understanding of the Supreme Court’s narrow role-to interpret the laws not make them. She’s exactly who we need at this moment in history.”
David Smith, Executive Director, Montana Contractor’s Association
“The Montana Building Industry Association (MBIA) supports President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett as Associate Justice to the U.S. Supreme Court. Her career as a federal appellate judge and Notre Dame law professor has been long and distinguished. Judge Barrett’s decisions have helped curb government overreach. She has ruled in favor of private property rights, and has helped provide certainty for small business owners. We look forward to her time as a Supreme Court Justice. And we thank Senator Daines for his support of her nomination, and his dedication to Montana’s construction industry.”
Steve Snezek, Executive Director, Montana Building Industry Association