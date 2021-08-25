To quote from my letter of May 29, 2021, which was written in late April, " The planned withdrawal of all U.S. and European troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021 will probably allow the Taliban to reconquer Afghanistan and establish terrorist organizations devoted to attacking the United States. " We lost almost 2,400 Americans killed and spent over $2 trillion in Afghanistan during the past 20 years.
The Taliban and their allied Muslim terrorist organizations have a vast base of operations to plan and support terrorist attacks against the world. They now have the economic base of an entire country to finance their terrorist plots and activities, and the terrorists have acquired large amounts of military equipment we furnished to the Afghan military.
We have outfitted an enemy with our military equipment they can use against us. Although Afghanistan is geographically isolated from us, it borders Iran to the west and I am sure Iran will be acquiring some of our modern military equipment from Afghanistan for future use.
We should have disabling software in the computer modules in the equipment we provide foreign countries so we can electronically disable the equipment if it falls into adversarial hands.
As soon as our diplomats, other U.S. citizens and our military are out of Afghanistan we should inform the Taliban we are prepared to launch a pinpointed missile campaign and special operations against specific personnel and structures to thwart any Taliban attacks against the United States..
Donald Moskowitz
Your well-written report on Richland Commissioners’ 2021-15 resolution protecting the right to infect others while also urging Covid vaccination puzzled me. Commissioners ignored Jacobson v. Massachusetts and Zucht v. King, US Supreme Court cases upholding (in 1905) mandatory vaccination, including (after 1921) in schools. Three Republican 7th Circuit judges recently upheld those case. As did Justice Amy Barrett.
Commissioners lauded HB 702, while disregarding State v. Nelson cited therein. It held “privacy rights … are not absolute….” Commissioners apparently missed a critical part of the privacy right provision they rely on to justify preventing businesses from requiring Covid vaccination proof prior to receiving service.
The underappreciated part of that Montana Constitutional right is bolded below in Art. II, §10. “The right of individual privacy is essential to the well-being of a free society and shall not be infringed without the showing of a compelling state interest.”
Most would agree there is a compelling state interest in preventing spread of a deadly disease like Covid by requiring proof of vaccination, masking, etc. So, government officials, who are seeking individuals to vaccinate or doing door to door contract tracing, can “show” a compelling interest of needing to protect everyone.
Art. II, §3 also says “All persons are born free and have certain inalienable rights. They include the right to a clean and healthful environment and the rights of pursuing life's basic necessities, enjoying and defending their lives and liberties, acquiring, possessing, and protecting property, and seeking their safety, health and happiness in all lawful ways. In enjoying these rights, all persons recognize corresponding responsibilities.”
Likewise, those wishing to invoke government regulation to prevent restaurants, schools, etc. from requiring proof of vaccination or requiring masking may wish to avoid running afoul of Art. II, §15. It says: “The rights of persons under 18 years of age shall include, but not be limited to, all the fundamental rights of this Article unless specifically precluded by laws which enhance the protection of such persons.”
Edicts preventing vaccination, proof of vaccination or masking can hardly be said to “enhance the protection” of those under 18.
What is the compelling state interest in issuing resolutions to protect the right to infect others? Or in preventing restaurants or school boards from pursuing the §3 right “seeking safety, health and happiness in all lawful ways?” Emergency use Covid vaccines are projected to receive full FDA approval the week of August 22nd.
Commissioners should afford Sidney restaurants the freedom to recognize our Constitutional responsibilities. Those not wishing to reveal vaccination status, are free to avoid venues where presenting that info is required for the safety of staff, other diners, and their kids.
Now dozens of my GFHS 60th reunion dining classmates are curtailing our freedom by staying away to avoid risking Covid transmitted by someone who is “free” to waltz in without showing vaccination proof.
What rational basis do you have for choosing--preventing the freedom to infect others, or curtailing the right to a clean and healthful environment?
Russ Doty is a former Great Falls legislator now retired in Greeley, Colorado. He is licensed to practice law in Montana.