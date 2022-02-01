It was the dark of the moon on the sixth of June in a Kenworth pulling logs
Cab over Pete with a reefer on, and a Jimmy hauling hogs
We were headed for bear on eye-one-oh ‘bout a mile out of Shakeytown,
I said Pig Pen this here’s a Rubber Duck and I’m about to put the hammer down
- CW McCall, Convoy
By the time this goes to print a convoy of trucks may have reached the Canadian capitol of Ottawa. Canadian citizens are lining the roads cheering them on and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has gone into hiding.
Photos show the convoy stretching for miles along the highway and estimates run from 50 to 100 thousand trucks. Reports have it other convoys are forming in Canada heading to link up with the main group, and American supporters heading for the border.
Other reports and rumors have it convoys are forming in Australia and even Italy!
The proximate causes are proposed vaccine mandates and a passport tracking system Canada is putting in place to closely monitor the movements of all commercial trucks.
I don’t think that’s the sole or even primary issue.
“We’ve seen Canada go from a country of Justin Trudeau’s promises of ‘sunny ways’ into dark authoritarian oppression and control,” said Benjamin Dichter, Freedom Convoy 2022 spokesman.
The friends of the working class on the left are running as fast as they can. Michael de Adder, cartoonist for The Washington Post, published a cartoon showing a convoy of trucks, each with “Fascist” on the side.
Seems Progressives will do anything for the working class, except join it.
So what’s going on?
Well it’s hard to tell because the media seems more interested in playing this down than looking into what the truckers’ grievances are. Trudeau tried to dismiss this as the fulminations of a small minority, and when that lie didn’t fly warned darkly about violence, another lie.
It’s not just vaccine mandates because a large majority of truckers are said to be vaccinated. Vaccine passports are scarily reminiscent of 20th century tyrannies. Dichter tells about going across the border to find they knew all about his movements before he even pulled up to the gate.
If I had to guess I’d say this was the straw that broke the camel’s back, the focused resentment of whole nations after two years of being ordered around, hectored, and insulted as if we were all draftees in some globalist boot camp.
It started with truckers because they are the lynch pin of the supply chain. Goods are shipped by ship and rail, but the last part of the journey is always in a truck and there is no alternative means.
As truckers say, “If you eat it or wear it, it was brought to you in a truck.”
Trucking, as I know from personal experience, is a hard life. In between journalism gigs I drove a grain truck for harvest in a North Dakota winter.
And because life on the road is hard, and regulations so burdensome, there is a shortage of truckers that’s not getting better anytime soon. Which puts truckers in the cat bird seat.
The Canadian government is between a rock and a hard place. If they give in to the truckers demands they lose all credibility. If they don’t, the supply chain breaks with all that implies.
And a word to the wise. Any man who has felt 40 tons slipping behind him on an icy highway during a northern winter probably doesn’t intimidate easily.