It was recently brought to our attention that most of those who submit columns for the opinion page were older men and that it would be nice to have a more diverse opinion page which included younger people as well as women.
This newspaper firmly agrees with that statement.
The above statement then raises a number of questions, which we will briefly answer:
Q: Do we pick and choose what goes on the opinion page based on gender/race/ethnicity/faith/etc?
A: No. We print columns based solely on these two parameters - local writers first, then fill in any remaining space choosing topics that are of interest to those in this area. This means all local submissions are printed, or at least have been for the past three months.
Q: Do columnists get excluded because of a lack of space in the newspaper?
A: No, or at least not now. In May, the Sidney Herald has added an opinion page on Sundays in addition to our regular Wednesday opinion page. There is now twice as much room for opinions as there was just a month ago.
Q: Why is there a lack of diversity on the opinion page?
A: Good question. There should be, as clearly stated above. One possible reason is that it’s easy to post a three-line and often anonymous rant on Facebook, which has very few rules or limits. Writing a 500-700 word opinion piece in an intelligent manner for a newspaper that does have rules and limits is much tougher. Not everybody is cut out to be a columnist.
Q: What’s the solution?
A: Another good question. We have no doubt there are those in this community of all walks of life who have the intelligence and ability to be good columnists. They simply need to get on their laptop, desktop or tablet and start writing. if you know one of these people, encourage them to give it a try. We would love to see and print their opinions.
Q; Are you one of these people?
A: If you think you might be, send your column (along with a headshot photo) to editor@sidneyherald.com. You can also use that email address to ask any questions or clarify any of our policies concerning submissions.