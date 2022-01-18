Two years of waiting to the other shoe to drop and it finally happened, we got the Covid.
At first I thought it was just this years’ flu because you’re supposed to lose your sense of taste and smell. Not only did that not happen, I actually became hyper-sensitive to smells like cooking bacon. So I assume this must be the omicron variant.
My son and I started coming down with this last week so I called their mother and asked her if she’d drive down and pick up my daughter for a short visit. When they got to her house, about four hours away, my daughter started to come down with it. She tested positive and has been staying with her mother ever since.
Mighty good thing that, because I’ve been hardly capable of taking care of anyone else. My son and the dog are pretty self-sufficient.
It’s not terrible, about like the flu with chills, muscle aches, occasional coughing fits that left some pulled muscles on one side, and a complete lack of appetite. I’ve eaten as much in five days as I’d usually eat in a light day.
Oddly, very little intellectual appetite either. I’ve read some articles online and I’m trying to follow up on some alarming stuff that’s come to light from insurance companies but to put it together I’m going to have to reduce some statistics to layman’s language and I just can’t muster the energy.
Sorry, maybe next week. It’ll be worth the wait I promise.
Getting better now, except weak as a kitten probably due to a starvation diet. I just haven’t had any interest in chewing anything. Just seems like too much bother.
I do feel like it’s about time I turned the thermostat down and I’ve kicked the top blanket off the bed.
Wish I could eat something.
My son however is in the next room cooking up massive amounts of Little Smokies sausages in his own jalapeno marinade recipe.
His comment when the test results came in was, “This is Covid? What a letdown!”
So apologies for the brevity and levity of this column. Next week I should have something more substantial for you.