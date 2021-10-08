Occasionally someone will contact the Sidney Herald about an article that includes their name. Most often it is for a minor arrest (DUI, minor drug possession, etc.) which occurred years in the past. Although the article itself has been forgotten by most, it has not necessarily gone away.
When employers Google this person’s name, the arrest is the first thing that comes up. Friends, neighbors and if he ever has children — it’s all there for them to see. People make mistakes and often it’s hard to escape them thanks to our reporting and the internet.
In the old days, your name would appear in print, you’d take your lumps and we’d all move on. Pretty much the only way to access it later was to dig through a newspaper morgue or microfiche at the local library. Not too many people were willing to do that and soon the story faded.
Things are different today, and that has prompted some thinking in media on two fronts. We’re part of it.
There are two issues at play here — that a story never goes away on the web, and how we approach crime reporting in general.
Clean Slate
This week, we launched an initiative called Clean Slate. It’s an appeals process. If you want an online story updated, modified or deleted, fill out a form online and make your case (www.gvnews.com/cleanslate). There is a place to put the link to the story, any court documents you might have (not required) and plenty of room to talk to us.
If you’re challenging our reporting, you likely won’t get very far. We write most of this off police reports and make no claim other than what we’ve written is “according to the report.”
But we know the article simply represents a snapshot in time — Jane Doe was arrested on suspicion of…” But we rarely follow low-level arrests all the way through the court system. So that snapshot often becomes the last word for our readers — Jane is guilty in their eyes. That’s not fair and it’s not accurate.
Often, charges are reduced or dismissed and sometimes cases are settled out of court. While it’s accurate that Jane was arrested, we can’t escape the reality that most people think an arrest equates to conviction. Since this is often all we’ll ever read about Jane, the arrest defines her. That’s not good, either.
If you think we’ve gone soft, you don’t know us very well. Clean Slate doesn’t suggest a person didn’t commit a crime and isn’t responsible for their actions. It’s an acknowledgement that information is more readily available today but that at some point a person’s privacy outweighs the news value to the community. Causing harm years down the road is not the intent and serves no purpose.
I’ll give you an example from another newspaper in our company. A few years ago, a 27-year-old woman came into the editor’s office. When she was 19, she was arrested for prostitution. She was guilty, she told me, and her name was in the paper. Now, eight years later, she has a young son, earned a college degree and was working in the medical field. Her fear? That her son would soon be on the computer and would very likely look up mom’s name. So would his friends.
I’m glad she got her life together but that isn’t a requirement for Clean Slate. We just don’t see news value eight years after a 19 year old was arrested for prostitution.
We’re rolling out Clean Slate across our company, though we’ve dealt with plenty of cases already where it was thumbs-up as much as thumbs-down.
Here in Sidney we have chosen to no longer publish DUI arrests and other minor offenses. That’s tough because that is what a majority of the weekly arrests are for. We made that decision six months ago and Clean Slate is just the next step in the commitment to treat people fairly.
There are no guarantees the story will be edited or the name removed. Each and every case is different and has its own merits. For many, however, it’s a chance to overcome a mistake so that it doesn’t follow you for a lifetime.
Our other challenge
The best way to tackle a problem is before it becomes one.
That’s why we’re taking a look at crime coverage. Many of our newspapers get the cop log and reprint it word for word in the paper — your boss ran a stop sign, your Sunday school teacher shoplifted a candy bar (it happens), the neighborhood kids get caught hopping the fence to the public pool in the middle of the night (personally guilty).
Police blotters are great entertainment for a lot of communities (until your name shows up). But that’s not the place to entertain readers — it borders on mean-spirited.
But let’s come back to our original reason for a lot of this — we’ve no intention and don’t have the staff to follow these arrests through the courts, leaving the impression that the accused are guilty.
Big crimes — murder, sexual assault, anything involving public officials, or stupid people hurting others — yes, your name will be in print. It’s a community service.
All the others? Changes are coming.
Let us know what you think; this is an evolving process for us and the media. But I think we’re headed in the right direction.