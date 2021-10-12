Autumn is here! Time for raking leaves, trimming trees, and getting a temp job to buy presents and pay off any outstanding credit card debt.
This year I’m actually quite flush but I’m going to do it anyway for discipline’s sake and maybe I’ll buy a nice present for myself as well.
And since I am in good financial shape I can be picky about what I’ll accept.
Let’s see… oh here’s one! The local newspaper needs people to fill in for paper carriers on vacation and drivers who take bundles of papers to outlying communities for distribution. And darned if they aren’t paying more per hour than I made at my first newspaper as a reporter.
So long walks and long drives, perfect!
So I sent them an email expressing an interest and mentioning I’m a semi-retired journalist.
The response was enthusiastic. So enthusiastic it bordered on harassment.
“PLEASE come in and fill out an ap! No wait, we can send it to you! And you can send it back in an email. And can you start next Thursday?”
So I filled out the ap, copied my drivers license and proof of insurance and walked it in.
“Oh thank you thank you thank you! And how about next Thursday?”
“Sure I can, happy to. And by the way, why are you so quiveringly anxious to hire a retiree for a job that’s traditionally done by teenagers?”
“We can’t get any.”
Which brought to mind a situation I had at the beginning of summer. My lawnmower was in the shop and they were taking their own sweet time about tuning it up.
My lawn got so overgrown I got one of those messages from the city saying, “Mow your lawn or we will and charge you for it.”
I sent it back with a handwritten note, “I KNOW! My mower is in the shop, I can’t get a lawn service to touch the job, and I can’t find a kid with a mower!”
I remember a time just a few years ago if your lawn was a little shaggy a teen would show up at your door offering to mow for a price.
The city was actually quite sympathetic. The city clerk made a gesture I’m beginning to see whenever the subject of young people comes up. Perhaps you’ve seen it? Pretending to hold a phone-sized object with two hands and moving the thumbs like pushing buttons.
What’s happening? There is a whole category of jobs traditionally filled by young people working for low wages that earned them pocket money and gave them experience in the world of work. And they’re going begging.
Some of it can be laid at the feet of well-meaning government. Minimum wage laws meant to insure adults can make enough to live on bollix things up for teens living at home. Various and sundry labor regulations make hiring a tedious and time-consuming process hardly worth the effort to employ a part-time teen with no work experience.
But that doesn’t account for the absence of self-employed teen entrepreneurs.
Recently a lot of it has been because teens just aren’t interested. And they sure aren’t sitting around collecting their extended unemployment benefits like a lot of adults.
Is it the electronics? Is it because once you have the phone and the computer the amusement is free?
I don’t know, but I have one teen entering the workforce and one looking for part-time work and I tell them if you have a good work ethic you’re in the catbird seat.