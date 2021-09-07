I’m now dipping my french fries in ranch dressing. My question is — Is that enough for me to be considered a Montanan?
I ask because I have just surpassed the six-month mark in Big Sky country and I am starting to feel like I belong. I’m not saying “full fledged Montanan” but I do feel comfortable here and consider it my home now. And, yes, I do know it takes more than just dipping a few fries in ranch dressing to be accepted as one of the chosen few who are recognized as true Montanans.
Even so, this ranch dressing phenomenon does fascinate me. While I have known a few people here and there that liked ranch dressing with their fries (and honey mustard, hot sauce, etc.), it wasn’t until I moved to Montana that I encountered it on such a widespread level. Not only that, until moving here I had never seen ranch dressing sold in a growler and had never had a waitress ask me if I wanted ranch dressing with my pizza. I admit that last one still weirds me out. I just can’t go there quite yet and that may keep me from getting my “officially authorized, notated and documented” Montana citizenship.
It’s definitely not the cowboy hat and boots. I’ve worn these for as long as I care to remember and in several states. I was actually almost kicked out of a courtroom once because I wasn’t wearing the hat; and a former company owner insisted I had a photo taken wearing the hat while receiving an award. I do hope it helps, though.
I also realize there are some who will proclaim in that familiar ornery Montana style, “Unless you are born and bred in this state, you’ll never, ever be a true Montanan.” To be honest, I can’t really blame them. Interlopers tend to mess things up for locals more often than not. They’re always wanting to change something to be like where they are from. To these folks, I join Montana natives in saying, “If things were so great where you’re from, you’re welcome to go back there.” Yes, that applies to me as well if I decide to start trying to change things.
I have learned there are quite a few “signs” someone might be a Montanan. I have achieved a few of these but still have a ways to go. Even so, I thought I’d share a dozen or so with you. As I have been known to do, I’m going to do this in “Jeff Foxworthy” style… just read each one and after the three periods, insert the words “you might be a Montanan.” I’ll do the first one and you can fill in the rest of them.
If you measure distance in hours and minutes, not miles.… you might be a Montanan.
If the sun goes down and you immediately grab your coat…
If your vehicle is 43% mud in March…
If you have suffered both sunburn and frostbite in the same week...
If there‘s a bison in your lane on the road…
If going to Walmart means driving an hour or more...
If the only four spices you know are salt, pepper, ketchup, and ranch dressing.…
If your minister shows up Sunday morning wearing Carhartt coveralls and an orange vest…
If more than half the meat in your freezer is elk…
If you’ve ever used the phrase “during the oil boom”…
If a rodeo is more popular than an Ed Sheehan concert…
If tractors are a normal part of traffic…
And...If you consider someone a neighbor because they only live 6 or 7 miles away…
There are others and I’m sure many of you have your own list. If you get a chance, send me a line and let me know what it takes for you to accept someone as a Montanan. You can reach me at editor@sidneyherald.com