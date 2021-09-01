Years ago when I was a superannuated grad student I remarked in a class discussion, “All predictions of social collapse come true - eventually.”
“Wow, you’re really a pessimist,” someone said.
“No, I’m a realist,” I replied. “Show me an immortal society. The vast majority of civilizations have one thing in common. They’re in the past.”
Of course another thing they all have in common is that the older generations among them are almost always warning about how things are falling apart. And as soon as the handbasket was invented dire predictions of where we were going in it were made.
But of course, eventually they were right.
So the question that occurs to everybody who contemplates this is, when is our time? What lies ahead for us? And what can we do about it?
Due to recent events, these questions have become more practical and less theoretical.
There are several approaches to this question. The simplest one is, “We’ll be fine as soon as we can get those rat fink left/right wing obstructionists to stop obstructing and let us fix things so we can live happily ever after.”
This approach does not have a good track record to say the least.
Then there is the techno-optimist approach.
“As soon as we can get working fusion reactors we’ll have unlimited energy and we’ll all be rich and happy.”
Well, that would be nice and I’m sure it would fix a great many problems but we’re already rich beyond the dreams of ancient kings and it doesn’t seem to have made us happy.
(If you doubt this, next time you can’t sleep turn on your radio, excuse me your MP3 player, and listen to your favorite music. If an old-timey king wanted music in the middle of the night he’d have to wake up and assemble his court musicians. And his choices were limited.)
Then there is the pessimistic approach.
“This is the result of inexorable social forces and there’s nothing to be done about it, so ‘sauve qui peut.’” (“Save himself who can.” The international distress call.)
A lot of wise men in the history of civilization have thought about this. Gaius Cornelius Tacitus warned of the decline of Rome in the first century AD. Confucius wrote his beautiful vision of social harmony when China was in a constant state of war.
But we have something they didn’t, some fairly solid research into the nature and causes of decline backed by an extensive historical and archeological record.
Russian-American scholar Peter Turchin has done solid work on cycles of history. Archeologist Joseph Tainter has charted the growth and collapse of more than 20 complex societies around the world.
Tainter thinks we’re not at the point of collapse yet, we still have vast energy resources if we care to use them. But he warns the costs of maintaining our complex society are rising and there is a limit to that.
Turchin does not predict collapse, but says the most reliable historical indicators show we are in for one of those rough periods of history we’ve been through before. But we did survive and come through them.
And we can take heart from the fact that many things are different from the past. We have more wealth and more technology than ever before, for good and ill.
We can take heart from an English rime written in the twilight of their empire.
“God will safe you fear you not, be ye the men ye’ve been. Get ye the sons your fathers got, and God will save the Queen.”