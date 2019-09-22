I have a new project in the works, saving civilization and the future of our country.
Oh I don’t expect to do it all at once. Maybe in time for Christmas shopping.
Well, it might take a little longer than that. Maybe a generation or three.
What I’m trying to do, slowly and painfully because I’m not tech-savvy, is to put together a Patreon page for young folks high school and college age. It’s about thinking. More specifically about objective thinking.
Still more specifically, how to examine data presented as fact, assess its reliability and use it to reach conclusions reasonably free of preconception and emotional bias.
Because quite frankly, there isn’t a lot of it going on, and I find that alarming. And let me be clear, I’m not talking about stereotypical rednecks with bumper stickers on their pickups that say, “God said it. I believe it. That settles it.” I’m talking about educated professionals and tenured academics. I’m talking about allegedly well-educated people who can’t tell the difference between fact and opinion, or accusation and proof.
For example, a professor of philosophy who thinks the detention facilities for people seeking refugee status are inhumane because they separate children from their parents.
When presented with the claim that DNA tests show an alarming number of those children are not related to their alleged parents (30 to 50 percent depending on the source) she simply dismissed it as “lies.”
Maybe so, maybe not – but how do you know?
Same professor cited one source that claimed the number of illegal aliens in prisons is quite low. Confronted with a counter-claim that in border states it’s actually quite high, also dismissed it. Furthermore when I suggested we look into it, actually do some research on prisons in our respective areas, rejected it out of hand.
So let’s not try to find out because I might not like the facts?
Another example, this one a professor of political science who is fond of utopian visions of what a free and prosperous country should look like. When I suggested anyone interested in the political structure of our nation and how it might be improved should spend some time observing city council and county commission meetings, he dismissed it as unimportant and irrelevant.
The New York Times just announced with breathless excitement that another accusation of sexual impropriety against Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh has emerged! And buried way down in the story it’s mentioned that the alleged victim herself claims to have no memory of such an incident.
Maybe she was intimidated, or embarrassed, or too drunk to remember – but how do you know?
A social media acquaintance mentioned he’d gotten banned from Twitter for simply stating that an accusation of rape is not equivalent to a conviction.
Recently in the context of a discussion on gun control I was called a “racist” and threatened with physical violence for quoting crime statistics available to anyone from the FBI.
Examples multiply and you could probably come up with a few of your own.
Ah, but can you come up with any that threaten your own beliefs and prejudices? I once thought safe injections sites for addicts were a good idea, and that doesn’t seem to be working out very well at all.
Point being, if the people raising and educating the next generation can’t or won’t think objectively what are the chances they’ll pick it up on their own?
More later.