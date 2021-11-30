President Biden stated before the Rittenhouse trial ended that he was “praying for the right verdict.”
Whether his prayers included imprecations to the Deity to secure guilty verdicts for the three white men on trial for chasing down and killing Ahmaud Arbery is unknown at present. But at any rate they were convicted. Probably because they were guilty.
Nor have we heard whether he wished the Almighty to intervene in the murder trial of an African-American man Andrew Coffee IV who was acquitted on the same day as Rittenhouse.
Coffee was charged in the murder of his girlfriend who was actually killed by law enforcement in a no-knock raid on his house. He plausibly argued that he was asleep at the time a flash-bang grenade was detonated in his bedroom and fired at deputies thinking he was under attack in a home invasion.
Which was an entirely reasonable assumption, one that has come up before in cases involving no-knock raids. And that’s how the jury saw it.
If you haven’t heard of these cases, or only in passing do you think it could be because they don’t support a certain narrative? The narrative that America is a fundamentally racist country where minorities can’t get justice?
More specifically, do these cases run contrary to the narrative of Kyle Rittenhouse as a White Supremacist who “went looking for trouble”? A claim much of the media continues to make in spite of clear evidence to the contrary.
What does the almost complete failure of the media to cover the Rittenhouse trial in anything even resembling fairness and objectivity mean?
It means the media and their supporters are on the side of the rioters, against those who would dare to defend their lives and property.
It means the media and the mob demand the right to direct verdicts in criminal cases based on how they feel about the defendants, regardless of the facts of the case.
And in case you care about the Constitution, Biden’s pronouncements have followed the example of his predecessor Obama in announcing their opinions on ongoing prosecutions. Something called by the technical legal term “peeing in the jury pool.”
It means the mainstays of Anglo-Saxon-derived law such as presumption of innocence, due process, trial by jury, proof of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, are dispensable at the discretion of the Woke mob.
Because after all we know what “Anglo-Saxon” means, don’t we?
It means we can dispense with Double Jeopardy protections because House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, the Democratic congressman, and Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe demand further prosecution of Rittenhouse until they get a verdict they like.
But it also means that a jury of our fellow-citizens not much different from you or I chose to follow the law and judge the case on the fact, in spite of the very real possibility of jury intimidation. The kind of threats that may have tainted the conviction of police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.
Aside from demonstrators openly threatening riots if there was an acquittal, an NBC news reporter was seen trying to photograph jurors and was cited for running a red light while chasing the jury bus. The second reported attempt to photograph the jurors.
It means the major media is no longer the watch dog of a free people but the police dog of the state.
And it means jurors in controversial cases will have much need of courage in the days to come.