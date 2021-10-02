The sun’s just begun creeping above ground in the East and I’m on the patio bundled up like a babushka. The coat I’m wearing is almost a parka, and on my feet, ankle-high fuzzy slippers that look like Uggs. I’m wearing an old UND hat because around here everyone’s an NDSU Bison fan, and I’m a contrarian. Besides, UND football coach Bubba Schweigert grew up a hop, skip, and a spit from here.
It’s 48 degrees at 7:30 a.m., but my hands are still functioning on my laptop and as long as they do, I’ll do my writing outside. I don’t know why, but doing this with a steaming cup of coffee, cows bellowing in the morning, coyotes yipping at sunset, seems decadent.
I used to look down my nose at snowbirds. For one thing, making address changes at the newspaper is a hassle, and by the time the mailman in Arizona can find the right RV in a lot full of midwestern gypsies, it’s March and I’ve been chewed out a dozen times. Pro tip: the online version is convenient and delivery is instantaneous. And it’s cheaper!
Maybe, they’re the smart ones—the snowbirds I mean, not the mailmen. I find myself looking at used campers and thinking about becoming a winter escape artist, myself. Until then, I’ll have the generator tuned up and the Bobcat gassed up. Anyway, there’s a weird sense of accomplishment at digging out your driveway after a foot of snow despite the impermanence of the path.
My propane tanks were filled last week. There’s no getting around it. Winter’s coming.
I’ve become a student of the seasons, of which birds come and go, and I’ve taken note of which flowers survived the heat and drought and bloomed into late into September. It’s a short list. Mostly Marigolds and Morning Glories. I moved the “keepers” inside, the potted plants too nice to let freeze, so many oxygen-producing plants, in fact, that I’m afraid to light a match.
I’ve also contemplated the madness of planting a 30’ x 50’ garden to go along with five acres of lawn. In that respect, the drought was a godsend. I only mowed twice. Most of the summer the grass crunched underfoot, but late rains have turned the grass emerald green, from a crew cut to a Beatles mop top, but I refuse to mow at the end of September as a matter of principle. I’m not sure what that principle is, exactly.
With an ambitious summer travel schedule, I didn’t keep up with weeding the garden, either, and about six weeks ago, I just decided to let them fight it out. The tomatoes were heroic, the cucumbers prolific, and I should have another refrigerator for all of the produce—don’t tell me gardening pencils out—so I mostly I give it away. Next year, I’ll grow zucchini for the people I hate.
Absolved of more and more lawn care duties as summer wanes, I’ve turned my attention indoors. Gah! Before India left for college, I was convinced the clutter wasn’t mine, however the People’s Exhibit A proves otherwise.
Most of my time indoors this summer has been spent napping. Once I woke up with spiderwebs attached to my nose and toes, and Squirrel The World’s Grumpiest Cat contemplating how I might taste when the food bowl is empty. Now, I’m spring cleaning. In September. I have a Roomba named RoboCop which is nice for keeping up with pet hair, but there’s exercise involved, too, as the the dang thing gets hung up, and you end up playing hide and seek, eventually crawling under the bed to retrieve it after it chokes on those missing socks.
I had designs of getting up at 6 a.m. to write this column, but I stayed up late futility cheering against the Packers—damn you, Aaron Rodgers—and hit the snooze bar so many times it started hitting back. I suppose some of that stalling was in hopes that I’d come up with a brilliant topic for this column, but this is it. Contractually, though, I still get paid $100 a word. That last sentence covered the propane bill.
I usually don’t write this close to the deadline. Retired columnist Dean Meyer, a ranching legend, did it all the time. He’d go out and feed the cows, and with any luck, he’d get kicked in the head and come back with an idea. I need to buy some cows.
Well, by my calculations, I have the mortgage covered, so I’m calling it quits until next week. Which will be October. Until then...