If you’re like me, Christmas is always a special time of year. I have loved the season for as long as I can remember and still do.
I have celebrated Christmas in many different ways over my lifetime. I’ll admit some were more special than others but I still hold fond memories of most of them.
Growing up, Christmas was a huge family event. We would spend Christmas Eve with my grandparents on Mama’s side of the family, and Christmas Day with my grandparents on Dad’s side.
At home celebrations were very small. We were poor and knew not to ask for much for Christmas. There was usually one present and a shoebox with fruit, nuts and candy. Very simple but to this day I do not believe I missed out on anything. Although very simple and meager, I still love to think about them at this time of year and do so fondly.
While in the Navy, I spent Christmas on a ship one year, on base a year or two and at home a time or two as well.
After my Navy days were done Christmas was once again a big family event until my grandparents died. They have never really been the same since.
Last year I spent Christmas at Cocoa Beach soaking up the sun and eating at a Chinese buffet on Christmas Day.
My favorite Christmas to this day, however, is one many years ago. As Christmas got closer and closer I kept telling my daughter, Crystal, and stepson, Chad, that I was tired of Santa sneaking around in our house and I was locking him out.
I secretly had a neighbor make two red Santa bags, one for each, and kept them hid from the kids. On Christmas Eve after they were in bed and asleep, I filled those two bags with their gifts and placed them on the roof.
I placed the chain on the door, cracked the door open and placed a card from Santa just inside the door stating he could not get in and had left their presents “outside.”
There was absolutely nothing under the tree.
The next part of my plan was the most crucial. I had to make sure I got up before the kids so I could point them in the right direction on Christmas morning.
I set the alarm for just after sunrise. When the alarm went off, Attila and I got up and I went into the bedroom and proclaimed I had locked Santa out and was pretty sure he had not been able to get in.
Thinking I was joking, Chad and Crystal ran into the living room and stopped dead in their tracks when they saw an empty tree. They just stood there staring.
I pointed out the card by the door and they grabbed it and read it, then ran outside to find their presents. There were no presents on the porch or in the yard, so they were still a little apprehensive.
I suggested they go into the yard and look around since the card clearly said there were presents there somewhere.
They went into the yard and looked around and finally noticed the two Santa bags on the roof. I went out to look at the bags with them, then helped them retrieve the bags using a ladder.
They were very excited about the Santa bags and later that morning when we attended church, they were telling their friends how Santa had left the bags on the roof. Most of them were pretty jealous that Santa had never done the same for them.
Some think my stunt was mean. That’s OK. Others understand my attempt to make that Christmas one of the most memorable they would ever have.
For me, as I stated before, it was one of my favorite Christmases of all time.
May your Christmas be filled with wonder and memories that last you a lifetime as well.