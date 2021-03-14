The keystone pipeline canceled, open borders, a multi trillion bill bailing out New York, California and Illinois. Rising fuel prices, gun control laws, increased taxes, forced unionization, laws enabling voter fraud, blocks on fossil fuels. What benefits Montana?
Steve Daines (R) Senate and Martin Rosendale (R) Congress spent millions convincing us they would “REPRESENT” Montana”. Where are they? Montana has lost tax revenue and jobs and will lose more.
We don’t get a new bridge, school or subway system. We get a war on our economy and lifestyle.
Daines…. Rosendale; a no vote and request for a donation is not representation!
What can they do, they are a minority? Maybe: go to the Senate dining room and talk to (D) Tester.
Advise he is on team Montana not Democrat; his vote can derail any legislation; they have to give him what’s best for Montana or get nothing. He can be the most powerful politician in Washington. Then get on every newspaper; media program; street corner and explain the damage “progressives” (socialist, communist) are doing to our country and how easy it would be for Tester to stop it. Fox news is a given; but if CNN, NSNBC, CBS, NEW YORK TIMES, etc. won’t put you on; publicize their exclusion and you might be surprised about new access.
As an attorney who almost always fought superior power; I guarantee: you cannot win, laying in the bottom of the fox hole saying it’s not your fault. Start putting Montana in front of your personal ambitions you might find both will benefit.
Tester has always placed his party and personal interest ahead of Montana. He with Senator Baucus brought Obamacare and an end to coal. If you wonder what that $30 charge on your electric bill is for: it’s Tester. To the people who voted for him; please: beg him to represent Montana.
Daines….Rosendale; get off your butt, dare to be great! No matter your political view; higher fuel prices, a lack of jobs, reduced tax revenue, gun control, no school choice, and higher taxes are not good for the ordinary people of Montana. Tester’s vote could stop any legislation negative to Montana. He has the power; does he use it for Montana: or California, Oregon, Washington, New York and Illinois. Contact him and don’t listen to B.S. nothing on the Democrat agenda benefits Montana.
Gary Fitzpatrick
Lewistown Montana