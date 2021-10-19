Something is going on across America, there is a level of defiance to the government I’ve not seen since… maybe never.
Maybe since the anti-draft movement of the Vietnam War era, but that was a movement of young people. What we’re seeing right now looks like the young, the old, and the in-between got radicalized.
It centers around vaccine mandates, but I have a feeling I can’t quite articulate that this is merely the focal point of something bigger. A resentment against overreaching government power being met by a frantic effort to enforce the mandates as if the very legitimacy of the federal government’s right to rule depended on it.
First let us set aside discussion of the benefits or potential dangers of the vaccines for now. It’s not the point at issue and I’m not qualified to make recommendations about your health issues.
I do want to point out that those with reservations about the vaccines are not “anti-vaxxers” of the kind that panicked over trace amounts of mercury in previous vaccines, about equivalent to someone refusing to drink from Lake Superior because someone on the far shore urinated in it.
Nor am I talking about those who claim vaccines don’t work. And don’t laugh, I know people like that.
I’m talking about medical professionals fully up on all the standard vaccines, who worked all through the pandemic with sick patients, and who are now choosing to get fired over the vaccine mandate in significant numbers.
How many is significant?
More than one would be significant, and we’re talking thousands. It is always possible to find oddities among professionals, such as a petroleum geologist who believes the world is no more than 6,000 years old (at my old university in fact), or a medical doctor who has signed on to some truly weird diet fads (more common than you might think).
This isn’t that. There are too many medical professionals with serious reservations about covid vaccines and who think alternative treatments have been unfairly dismissed. Including among my own sources an Israeli doctor trained in America, and a professor of nursing in Canada who admits to being afraid of expressing her reservations publicly.
Among non-medical professionals the Fraternal Order of Police has urged members to resist the mandates. Cities such as San Diego, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Chicago are facing the prospect of having no cops on the streets come the day their bluff is called.
Some school districts are reporting problems finding enough bus drivers and already a few major corporations have backed down in the face of employee demands they resist any federal mandates.
What the heck is going on? As some have pointed out, we all went through school with our own “vaccine passports.” Any parents who’ve moved to another district and enrolled their kids have had the experience of making sure their children were up on the local vaccine requirements, no biggie.
Frankly, I don’t know. I do see that distrust of government is at an all-time high and for American’s that’s saying a lot. Suspicion of government is American as apple pie and considered normal and natural by anyone who has studied our history. It’s always been considered one of the bulwarks of our liberty.
But this is more than that. This is a widespread belief the federal government is actively plotting against our interests and hostile to the very idea of a free citizenry.
Where do we go from here? We’ll see. Most assuredly we’ll see. And soon I think.