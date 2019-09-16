I almost gave up on my dream to become a writer. This past year, I began to think the opportunity to cover sports would never come to fruition. While at my previous jobs that weren’t related to journalism, I didn’t really want to be there. I would apply for journalism-related jobs every day before or after work, no matter where it was in the country. The stress I dealt with as a 25-year-old diabetic about to lose my parents’ insurance plan weighed on me heavily. That’s what happens when things don’t go exactly as we planned or hoped. I started to overthink and get overwhelmed while always trying to remain positive as difficult as that can be. Fortunately, I did stay positive, and after sending my resume to the Sidney Herald, my life was about to change.
Now, this kid born and currently living in the great state of Michigan, is on a 21-hour drive to Montana to work as a sportswriter.
The week prior to my move to Montana, I had the opportunity to fly out here and take a look at my new community. To say the least, it was different. As someone who has spent his whole life in big city Midwestern suburbs, with a brief stint in the Washington D.C. area, I’d consider myself a city boy. As I flew in to Williston, North Dakota, the smallest airport I have ever been in, and then driving into Sidney, I was thinking “Where am I?”
I have never really been on my own. Yes, I moved out when I began college, and haven’t lived with my parents for several years, but I’ve almost always had someone with me: my fraternal twin brother, Trevor. The first 18 years of my life growing up with him was just like any other sibling relationship consisting of a lot of fights, ridiculous arguments, laughter and love. No matter what, we always stuck together, it’s as if we were attached at the hip. If he felt pain, so did I, if I cried, so did he. We’re different people with different interests (my brother works in construction), but deep down, we’re connected in a special “twins” way. Growing up, we were always in the same classes, we played sports and video games together and we went out with friends together. After graduating from high school, we went to separate colleges for the first two years, then we both enrolled at Bowling Green State University and became roommates again. After graduating, we moved to the Washington D.C. area, where I worked as an associate producer for the Sirius XM Golf Channel. In April of this year, we moved back to Lansing, Michigan, which is much closer to “home,” and until I get in my car and embark on this journey, we’re still roommates.
I’m a writer, so it’s easy for me to wear my heart on my sleeve, I put a lot of work and passion into what I write whether it’s about sports or any other subject. Often times in my college classes, my professors remained only cautiously optimistic about the future of the journalism industry, but I always wanted to be a journalist. My whole life I have had tremendous support from a great family and some good friends that encouraged me to follow my dream. I certainly wouldn’t be where I am today without that level of support.
This move is as hard on them as it is on me, but they all know I really want and need to do this. I wrote for my college newspaper, but this is my first “real” journalism job. Am I perfect? No.
Will I make mistakes? Yes. Will I learn and improve from this opportunity? Yes, and I’m very grateful to the people at the Sidney Herald for giving it to me. Wherever the writing takes me, I can assure you I’m right where I belong: I’m heading home.