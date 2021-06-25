Which potholes need to be filled first?
These days, when every national proposal is over a trillion bucks, I have to ask a question. Would we get more bang for our buck by filling potholes in roads (infrastructure) or by filling potholes in minds (education)?
It seems our most pressing need is to increase young people’s ability to think critically. Today they absolutely think they are immune from pestilence, for example. They also believe that what politicians promise will come true if they only vote for them. Politicians promise the moon but young people have not lived long enough to know they will only deliver hollowed-out craters of programs.
Politicians are promising infrastructure today. Our roads and bridges are bumpy but passable in the main, but our minds, our communities, even our ethics and our republic are not sustainable under current conditions of extreme ignorance.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah