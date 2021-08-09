A funny thing happened at the fair this year. OK, it’s funny to us and after this column, maybe you as well. At least one person will likely not find it funny.
Someone took a photo (shown below) of the Sidney Herald booth at the fair and posted the following line:
“This newspaper is owned out-of-state, and has a left wing bias. It’s (now former) editor wrote in January of 2020 that Richland County conservatives were “all old white men,” “looked like a militia was forming,” said, “no one is trying to take your guns” while attacking the pro-life movement…(she is now a #BLM and animal rights activist).
Please read REAL news and LOCALLY OWNED news like the Roundup Newspaper and Montana Daily Gazette.
News sources matter.”
There are countless ways to respond to this but I think the best way is to allow you to think for yourself and decide who much weight should be put on these claims. It’s pretty easy, if you ask me. Just answer the following questions related to the post:
1. Who actually posted this? Was this post from the entire organization or from a loose cannon projecting his personal opinion on the entire group without their permission or consent? (If I were a member, I would be concerned someone was speaking for me without my consent.)
2. Does this person have a biased because he is affiliated with one of the publications he mentioned? Could it be this person is struggling to find an audience for his publication and is using this type of tactic to try to gain a larger audience? Seems like sensationalism to me... something most Montanans aren’t that fond of.
3. If in fact this person is associated with one of those publications, does his content show bias? Just from this post I would have to believe it was possible. If that is true, is this person only “publishing” things he agrees with and not always telling the entire story?
4. The post mentions a former employee. Notice the word “former.” He refers to that individual as a BLM member. Here in Montana you mostly see those initials referring to the Bureau of Land Management. I know I do because I get emails from them all the time. Does he have something against the Bureau of Land Management? If so, what and why?
5. The post mentions the fact, and it is a fact, this newspaper is owned out-of-state. We are owned by Wick Media and have been since (I think) the 1960’s. As editor, I will let you know I have had no external influence in what I choose to print in our newspaper with very, very few exceptions and none of them of a political nature. Can this person back up his claim of “left-wing” bias using anything other than the OPINION page or former employees? (We do run diverse opinions on that page because that is exactly what we should do and will continue to do.)
In wrapping this up, I’d like to thank this person for advertising the fact that the Sidney Herald was active and a part of the 100th Richland County Fair & Rodeo. Despite the claims above, we are a part of this community. The staff lives here with you, works here with you and takes part in community events as well.
Something else just came to mind. There is photographic evidence that the Sidney Herald was an active presence at this year’s fair. I was personally at the fair every day and walked around quite a bit. I don’t recall once seeing a booth sponsored by either of the above named publications. Maybe I just missed them and the poster can provide photographic evidence of their participation as well. (We're already talking about how to improve our presence at next year's fair.)
I will admit this person got one thing right. News sources do matter. Answer the questions above for yourself and then choose your news source carefully.