The infrastructure bill that just passed with bipartisan support is a prime example of what can benefit our country when politicians in Washington D.C. work together. It invests in critical maintenance and improvements to infrastructure throughout our state and nation, but barely passed in the House of Representatives. Why would anyone vote against things like critical upgrades to the Milk River irrigation project which is a lifeline for the Hi Line? We have roads and bridges in dire need of repair and improvement in Billings, Great Falls and elsewhere across the state. Citizens in rural areas desperately need access to high-speed broadband service to compete in business and provide kids the internet access they need for education. Why would
any forward-thinking Representative of either party say “no?”
The infrastructure package is a boon for our state, including rural areas and Native American communities. It will help keep drinking water clean, modernize wastewater treatment and improve rural healthcare delivery. It funds clean-up of abandoned, toxic mine sites, maintenance of forest roads and trails, and helps return Amtrak’s passenger rail service in southern Montana.
And it invests in forest management to reduce wildfire risk. The bill also modernizes ports along our borders to improve trade. These projects will create many thousands of good-paying jobs in our state and across the country that don’t require advanced education. Why would you say “no?”
I applaud the 13 Republican members of the House of Representatives who bucked their party’s self-centered leaders and are directly responsible for the infrastructure bill’s historic investment in our nation even though they may have disagreed with some of the details. That’s the model we desperately need for leadership. But now a fringe element in Congress is angrily trying to kick these courageous Representatives out of Washington.
I pledge that if elected to Congress, I’ll always work for the good of the country and partner with representatives from any party to move us forward. My family made a living on a hardscrabble ranch west of Three Forks with hard work. We also helped our neighbors, caring less about their politics than the good of the community. That’s the attitude that gave us an infrastructure bill we’ve needed for decades. It’s exactly how Congress is supposed to work for the country.
Jack Ballard of Red Lodge (D) is running for the U.S. House of Representative seat for eastern Montana.