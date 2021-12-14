“Mass movements can rise and spread without belief in a God, but never without belief in a devil.” — Eric Hoffer
I have to tell you something. You’re a Nazi.
Why are you a Nazi? Don’t you know Nazis are terrible people who should all be killed?
By now you are reacting with quite understandable outrage, and if you’re historically literate – or have actually been to Europe and seen the still-extant remains of that evil cult, are experiencing meaningful fantasies about what you’d like to do to me.
No you’re not a Nazi, but some people need you to be a Nazi.
Who’s “they”? Who am I talking about? I’m talking about the kind of far-leftist who likes to call people Nazis. If you’ve ever been called a Nazi, you know who.
Yes, there are real Nazis, of a sort. They’re pathetic attention-seeking LARPers for the most part (Live Action Reich Players). For them Nazi regalia is a threat display, rather than a philosophy.
Note how often the Nazi insult is hurled by people whose attitude towards communism ranges from “America is just as bad” to “they had the right idea it just needs some tweaking.”
For them Nazism was forever discredited, because they lost.
Communism didn’t lose, it just fell apart under the weight of its own stupidity – but not before it did terrible damage to the world. You can call yourself a communist or a Marxist and still have a career in art or academia even though the body count of communism is roughly ten times that of Nazism.
What prompted this line of thought was a series of ongoing exchanges with more than one person who likes to call Republicans “Nazis,” “Fascists,” and “White Supremacists.”
The exchanges got heated when I said, “When you call someone those things, it means, ‘Person who deserves to be killed.’”
The response is invariably, “No I didn’t mean that! You’re insane! You’re deranged! And by the way you ARE a Nazi.’”
This, to say the least, does not inspire confidence.
Then the cheering section jumped in.
“Yeah, you ARE Nazis!”
“Anyone who gets offended by being called a Nazi probably is one!”
No, real Nazis, or Klansmen, or White Supremacists are quite proud of what they are. Only those who aren’t are offended.
“You’re delusional!”
No, what these people don’t understand is – I agree with them.
Nazis, Klansmen, etc are terrible people and while I’m not going to go postal on them it wouldn’t cost me a minute of sleep if they all dropped dead one rainy night.
I just don’t happen to be one. And when you insist that I am, I believe I have every right to assume you feel the same about me. And when you belabor the point, seek every opportunity to throw the insult at me, then it looks a whole lot like what violence professionals call “pre-attack behavior.”
And for what it’s worth, I’ve been to Auschwitz. Under my apartment window in Warsaw is a plaque memorializing 48 people murdered one day in 1944. And according to Nazi racial pseudo-science my children are “half-Slav untermenschen unworthy of life.”
Face it, insults are part of politics. Always have been, likely always will be. And yes, all sides indulge.
But something has been happening lately. Insults have moved into threat territory, the place where opponents are dehumanized. We know where that leads.
Eric Hoffer, the longshoreman-philosopher who wrote so discerningly about mass movements saw why.
You’re the devil they need.