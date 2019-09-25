I’m no stranger to picking up and moving on. Throughout my childhood, my mom’s job took us to Twin Falls, Idaho, and back to Miles City a couple times. I finally moved back to Miles City my senior year on my own, with a parentally approved family to live with, to finish high school with my peers. Once high school ended, I quickly realized my hometown didn’t offer me much without my family around too. So I moved to north Idaho where my parents had relocated. After some college in Coeur d’Alene, I decided to move back to eastern Montana and picked Billings as my next location.
Now, these moves were not sophisticated. I would mostly just pack up my 1986 Honda Civic (known affectionately as Eleanor) to the brim, pop in my Eagles Greatest Hits cd and cruise on down the interstate to my next location. No air conditioning. A four-cylinder motor up and down the mountains. Likely a pack of Marlboros and a few cans of Red Bull on my passenger seat. Eleanor and I put on thousands of miles together, always in search of the next place to call home.
Eventually and ironically, I ended back up in Twin Falls, Idaho, as a young adult. I then moved 30 miles north to Shoshone, Idaho, which for some reason is pronounced without the long “e” at the end in Idaho. I finished beauty school while there and took a few years figuring out what to do next. After my sister spent most of her early adult years in Helena, she took off for Sidney for student teaching placement. I visited her in July of 2011. By August, my now upgraded 1999 Honda Civic (Wanda McHondyton) and I made the trek back to eastern Montana.
I think part of it was being back on my favorite side of Montana. Part of it was living with my sister for the first time since we were teenagers. But I felt like I had finally come back home. I gained an appreciation for Sidney I didn’t expect and for all the friends we made here, who quickly became family. So when life took me to eastern North Dakota, I was heartbroken to leave a place that had become such a study foundation for me. I spent six years in Sidney the first time around. Far longer than I had stayed anywhere else. My parents moved to Williston for a few years, one of my aunts followed and one of my aunts had lived there for the last couple decades. It felt like we all were sort of “coming home” again.
When I came back to Sidney in my now 2014 Honda Civic (I am now alarmed I never named her), I knew it wouldn’t be the same, but I didn’t realize how different everything would feel. You really can’t go home again. It will never be the same feeling, same relationships, same sentiments. But that’s growth. I can’t go home again because I’m not the same. I want different things out of life than I used to. I value different things. No matter how many times I move, I’m always startled by how much each new place alters who I am.
For a long time now, I’ve always assumed I would end up back in Sidney for good. I don’t know if that’s still the case. I love this job, my peers here and so many things about this little eastern Montana community. But I’m feeling terribly pessimistic these days. I work really hard to be good at my job. I make a lot of sacrifices to be here. People in newspaper dont' do this job because it’s financially rewarding or even emotionally rewarding most days. We do it because we genuinely love what we do.
Right now, I’m clinging onto my love of journalism. I’m reminding myself that what I do is important to me, even if people can’t always see the forest through the trees.