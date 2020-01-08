The term “you get what you pay for” seems to be applicable in just about any and every situation. As with anything there are always exceptions to the rule, but I have found that it holds true more often that not. And my fear is that, after all of the issues that we had harvesting several of our crops this year, there are going to be some relatively cheap feed sources floating around for our livestock producers to take advantage of. I say fear because I’m afraid that some people who utilize these feed sources will ultimately “get what they paid for”.
I should start by saying that I don’t want to discourage our livestock producers from taking advantage of these relatively cheap feed sources if they are able to procure them. It is almost a win/win situation in that we have animals who can utilize the feed source and we have plenty of people looking to get rid of their grain. So, it really is a mutually beneficial scenario, but there are some things that both the buyer and the seller should be aware of.
The primary concern with lower quality feedstuffs, especially grain that was harvested in less-than-ideal situations is mold growth and the potential for mycotoxins. There are several different molds that can affect grains and while they do not always necessarily produce mycotoxins, the potential is there. And sometimes, even if they do produce them, the levels are low enough that the concern for poisoning is diminished anyway.
The problem with getting grain tested is that it really is not the simplest of processes to undertake. I’m afraid that I would run out of space in this article if I went into all of the required detail so I will try to summarize the key points as best as I can. As with testing for anything, the most important thing to remember is that the results are only as good as the sample that is taken. So, if you have some lower quality grain that you want to have tested, getting as random of a sample as possible is going to be the first recommendation. If it’s in a grain bin already this can be difficult, but the effort should be made to sample as many different areas of the grain as possible.
Once the sample is gathered, testing the grain becomes a two-step process. The first part is that you will want to send it to our lab in Montana to have it tested for the molds and/or mycotoxins that may be present. The easiest way for me to tell you to do this is just for you to contact me and together we can get the forms filled out and the grain sent to the right place. Or, if you want to navigate it on your own, you will need to navigate to the Montana State Grain Lab (https://agr.mt.gov/State-Grain-Lab). Once this test comes back, if there are mycotoxins identified, then the next step is to find out the levels. Then comes the next step of sending another sample, this time to the Veterinary Diagnostic Lab at NDSU.
The test from the NDSU lab is a bit spendy which is why it is generally recommended to have the test done to see if mycotoxins are present before sending to see how much is there. For more information on the tests that the NDSU lab can do, just go to vdl.ndsu.edu.
To wrap this all up, my suggestion to you is to be cautious when feeding grain that is of poorer quality. Especially if it is this year’s crop which was potentially rained on in the field multiple times prior to harvest. This was a real quick and dirty explanation of the testing process so I would encourage to you give me a call or shoot me an email if you have questions. My number is still 433-1206 and my email is timothy.fine@montana.edu.