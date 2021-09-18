Time. I don’t think Einstein ever addressed this in his Theory of Relativity, but it moves faster the older you get. Then again, so does perspective, and maybe that offsets things.
The Labor Day weekend trip to Denver had been a family tradition for years, but then Dylan flew the coop, then India, and then you find yourself somehow Super Glued to the keyboard. In reality, we can all pull away from our jobs temporarily. Unless your job is milking cows. That’s why we’d be better off raising herds of cats. You just open a bag of food and leave the toilet lid up. The downside is they’re a bitch to milk. Hard to keep in the corral, too.
Early in life, you regret the things you did. Later, the things you didn’t. Still later, you want to relive the things you did with the ones you did them with. So off I went on the Tony Bender Friendship Tour. It started in Frederick, SD, to see a member of Our Gang, Jaybird, at a street dance that was held indoors because of something they called “rain.”
I got the hell out of there when Jaybird threatened to drag me out on the dance floor, but before that, we talked, and I wasn’t going to bring it up, but she did. “You know what I miss?” she said. I knew. “Gary.” He was our cornerstone in Frederick. When we returned, he was always there. I always turned at the entrance that passed by his farm on the edge of town, and if he had a campfire going, I pulled in. It’s been two years, now, and I suppose the first thing I’ll forever do is drive past his place.
That’s what got this all started. For sure, we decided after the funeral, we were going to reconstitute Our Gang. A reunion. But again this summer, we didn’t. Hard to believe we made it through high school with that kind of follow-through.
This year, after COVID I, after recovering from the Big C, I got Cabin Fever, a remarkable development for an accomplished recluse. One of them-there breakthrough cases, I guess. My first stop, and my main mission, was to see Bernie in Green River. We’d had brief reconnections over the years. The Funeral. Then I reached out when he got cancer since I’d been down that road.
Wyoming was desert-dry but a spectacular drive.
He claimed to be weak after major surgery, but it’s just as well because otherwise the hug mighta killed me. We caught up on family, kids, divorces, and Holy Cow, grandkids! The dude really had gone soft. There was more evidence of that at dinner when the interaction between him and a former student turned into a comedy routine. She clearly adored him.
On the patio, we cracked open a dusty bottle of Jamison I’d picked up in a in a rat-trap off sale in Gillette. Theoretically, it’s aged seven years, but judging from the dust, I’m guessing 15 at least. We sipped, sassed, cussed, discussed, laughed, and insulted each other, and gosh, I had so much to say, but it was more fun listening, so I talked less and listened more. He’d taught math and coached 33 years, and I needed to hear about that—the wins, losses, and the state championship.
“You’d have been a good teacher,” he said, voicing something I’ve always thought, but he’s the first one who’s ever said it. Not math, though.
It was a glorious night. We made it past midnight but in the morning as he was frying up a late breakfast he became concerned at my absence and went down to check on me, half expecting to find me dead. No, but embalmed.
By late afternoon, I was off, winding my way through jutting mountains and jagged cliffs on my way to Denver, a city that welcomes me like and old friend. It’s full of them, including my brother Joel and his first grandson, Jaxon. Grandson? Grandson!? Everyone is getting old around me. As long as I had snacks, Jaxon was content on my lap.
It was my last stop after five cities in a week. I crept out before 5 a.m. for the journey home. I still had some writing to do. And yeah, I had to milk the cat.