CREAMCICLE SMOOTHIE

Making a smoothie with Vitamin D-fortified ingredients can help you get enough of this important nutrient. 

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Orange Creamsicle Smoothie

1 medium frozen banana, previously peeled and sliced

2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup vitamin D fortified orange juice

3/4 cup vitamin D fortified vanilla Greek low-fat yogurt

1 orange, peeled and sliced

Whirl all ingredients together in a blender. Makes two servings.

Each serving has 190 calories, 1.5 grams (g) fat, 6 g protein, 41 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 60 milligrams sodium and about 10% of the daily recommendation for vitamin D.

Tags

Load comments