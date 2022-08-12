Alpaca winners
Overall Alpaca
Grand Champion: Madison Sparks
Reserve Champion: Makenna Sparks
Juvenile Alpaca
Grand Champion: Makayla Sparks
Yearling Alpaca
Grand Champion: Makayla Sparks
Mature Alpaca
Grand Champion: Makenna Sparks
Gelding Alpaca
Grand Champion: Madison Sparks
Reserve Champion: Macey Sparks
Dairy Winners
Overall Dairy
Grand Champion: Paige Carda
Reserve Champion: Addi Foss
Heifer Under 2
Grand Champion: Paige Carda
Reserve Champion: Brooke Skov
Cow Over 2
Grand Champion: Paige Carda
Reserve Champion: Addi Foss
Dam & Daughter
Grand Champion: Paige Carda
Goats
Overall Breeding
Grand Champion: Myli Josephson
Reserve Champion: Chase Bireley
Meat Doe Under 1
Grand Champion: Myli Josephson
Reserve Champion: Chase Bireley
Dairy Non-producing Doe Under 1
Grand Champion: Adi Elverud
Reserve Champion: Chase Bireley
Meat Doe Over 1
Grand Champion: Chase Bireley
Reserve Champion: Carly Buxbaum
Dairy Non-producing Over 1
Grand Champion: Kiawna Eide
Meat Doe Over 2
Grand Champion: Chase Bireley
Reserve Champion: Carly Buxbaum
Dairy Non-producing Doe Over 2
Grand Champion: Chase Bireley
Dairy Producing Doe Over 2
Grand Champion: Macey Sparks
Dairy Non-producing Buck Under 1
Grand Champion: Adi Elverud
Doe with Kid
Grand Champion: Carly Buxbaum
Member/Family Pen of 3 Breeding
Grand Champion: Chase Bireley
Lamb winners
Overall Breeding
Grand Champion: Carly Buxbaum
Reserve Champion: William Head
Family Market Pen of 3
Grand Champion: Strohm Family
Feeder Lamb
Grand Champion: Carly Buxbaum
Reserve Champion: Carly Buxbaum
Female Under 1
Grand Champion: Carly Buxbaum
Reserve Champion: William Head
Pen of 2 Ewe Lambs
Grand Champion: William Head
Ewe with Lambs
Grand Champion: Carly Buxbaum
Reserve Champion: Carly Buxbaum
Overall Llama
Grand Champion: Casey Rettke
Reserve Champion: Chase Bireley
Juvenile Llama
Grand Champion: Chase Bireley
Yearling Llama
Grand Champion: Chase Bireley
Mature Llama
Grand Champion: Casey Rettke
Market Beef winners
Grand Champion: Grady Larson
Reserve Champion: Brynlee Deming
Top of Class: Lily Waltner
Top of Class: Colt Ambo
Top of Class: Quinn Reid
Top of Class: Makena Balducke
Top of Class: William Head
Top of Class: Carly Buxbaum
Top of Class: Cooper McNally
Top of Class: Drew Ellingson
Top of Class: Owen Lonski
Top of Class: Quaid Marshall
Top of Class: Addi Foss
Top of Class: Beau Becker
Market goat winners
Grand Champion: Myli Josephson
Reserve Champion: Brynlee McNally
Market Hog winners
Grand Champion - Cooper McNally
Reserve Champion - Brynlee McNally
Top of Class - Adi Elverud
Top of Class - Brooke Skov
Top of Class - Avery Johnson
Top of Class - Gavin Schieber
Top of Class - Gunner Wagner
Top of Class - Beau Becker
Top of Class - Isaac Deming
Market lamb
Grand Champion: William Head
Reserve Champion: Brynlee Deming
Poultry winners
Best of Show Poultry: Cayla Hanson
Senior Showmanship
Grand Champion: Lily Waltner
Reserve Champion: Rhett Rossol
Junior Showmanship
Grand Champion: Sara Bergstedt
Reserve Champion: Jude Waltner
Duck Female Under 1
Grand Champion: Rhett Rossol
Standard Laying Chicken Female <1
Grand Champion: Sara Bergstedt
Reserve Champion: Rhett Rossol
Standard Laying Chicken Male <1
Grand Champion: Cloey Eide
Standard Laying Chickens Male >1
Grand Champion: Tillie Sponheim
Reserve Champion: Sara Bergstedt
Standard Dual Chicken Female <1
Grand Champion: Felixe Becker
Reserve Champion: Brooklyn Wunder
Standard Dual Chicken <1
Grand Champion: Railyn Herbst
Reserve Champion: Zoie Burns
Standard Dual Chicken Male >1
Grand Champion: Felixe Becker
Standard Dual Chicken Male <1
Grand Champion: Rhett Rossol
Standard Market Chicken
Grand Champion: Ashlyn Thiessen
Reserve Champion: Dalton Kunick
Bantam Laying Female <1
Grand Champion: Myli Josephson
Bantam Ornamental Female <1
Grand Champion: Hallie Berdstedt
Bantam Ornamental Female >1
Grand Champion: Cayla Hanson
Reserve Champion: Ashlyn Thiessen
Bantam Ornamental Male >1
Grand Champion: Cayla Hanson
Reserve Champion: Briar Hanson
Rabbit Winners
Best of Show Rabbit: Addi Foss
Senior Showmanship
Grand Champion: Adilyn Elverud
Reserve Champion: Kiawna Eide
Junior Showmanship
Grand Champion: Addi Foss
Reserve Champion: Rylan Kunick
Best of Fair: Ethan Eide
Junior Buck (Under 6 months)
Grand Champion: Rylan Kunick
Junior Champion: Adi Elverud
Senior Buck (Over 8 months)
Grand Champion: Addi Foss
Reserve Champion: Kiawna Eide
Junior Doe (Under 6 months)
Grand Champion: Kiawna Eide
Reserve Champion: Rylan Kunick
Senior Doe (Over 8 months)
Grand Champion: Anna Verschoot
Reserve Champion: Addi Foss
Trio Market Fryers
Grand Champion: Kiawna Eide
Reserve Champion: Rylan Kunick
Steer Winners
Overall Breeding
Grand Champion: Maddie Schieber
Reserve Champion: Maddie Schieber
Female Under 1
Grand Champion: Addi Foss
Reserve Champion: Gavin Schieber
Female Over 1 Under 2
Grand Champion: Maddie Schieber
Reserve Champion: Kinsey Nagle
Female Over 2
Grand Champion: Maddie Schiber
Reserve Champion: Addi Foss
Female with Calf
Grand Champion: Maddie Schieber
Reserve Champion: Addi Foss
Bull Under 1
Grand Champion: Maddie Schieber
Family Pen of 3
Grand Champion: Schieber Family
Family Market Pen of 3
Grand Champion: Larson Family
Reserve Champion: Eide Family
Club Market Pen of 3
Grand Champion: Richland Aces
Reserve Champion: Missouri River Ranchers
Swine winners
Single Feeder Pig
Grand Champion: Carly Buxbaum
Reserve Champion: Carly Buxbaum
Gilt Under 1
Grand Champion: Cooper McNally
Reserve Champion: Carly Buxbaum
Family Pen of 3
Grand Champion: Sparks Family
Reserve Champion: Klempel Family
Club Pen of 3
Grand Champion: Missouri River Ranchers
Reserve Champion: Richland Aces