Great views and hiking await at Makoshika

Great views and hiking await at Montana's largest state park, Makoshika.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

This week’s park showcase, Makoshika State Park, is brought to you by Visit Southeast Montana. It features spectacular badland formations and the remains of the infamous Tyrannosaurus Rex and other fantastic dino fossils.

The visitor center at the park entrance has interpretive exhibits that are great for kids.



Tags

Load comments