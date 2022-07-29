This week’s park showcase, Makoshika State Park, is brought to you by Visit Southeast Montana. It features spectacular badland formations and the remains of the infamous Tyrannosaurus Rex and other fantastic dino fossils.
The visitor center at the park entrance has interpretive exhibits that are great for kids.
The name Makoshika (Ma-ko’-shi-ka) is a variant spelling of a Lakota phrase meaning ‘bad land’ or ‘bad earth.’
Today, as Montana’s largest state park, the badlands of Makoshika are set aside for visitors to see and enjoy. In addition to the pine and juniper studded badland formations, the park also houses the fossil remains of such dinosaurs as Tyrannosaurus Rex and Triceratops.
A newly remodeled visitor center (with a gift shop) at the park entrance houses a Triceratops skull and other badland interpretive displays.
Find out more about Montana paleontology exhibits and digs at Montana Dinosaur Trail.
The park includes an archery site, scenic drives, hiking trails, 28 camping sites, a group picnic area, and an outdoor amphitheater.
The park offers special events throughout the year, including Montana Shakespeare in the Park, Friday night campfire programs and youth programs in summer, and the famous Buzzard Day festival, the second Saturday in June, featuring 10k & 5k races and a fun run, Native American singers & drummers, jumping house, food, disc golf tournament, hikes and more!
Visitors are asked not to bring metal detectors, and no digging, collecting or removal of artifacts is allowed.