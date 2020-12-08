Mass of Christian burial for Paul Amestoy, 98, formerly of Lambert, MT, were Friday December 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Sidney, MT with Father Jim O’Neil presiding. Arrangements are under the direction of Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Paul Amestoy passed away from natural causes on November 27, 2020 at Holy Rosary Extended Care in Miles City. Visitation will be Thursday, December 3, from 10:00 am till 6:00 pm. There will be no family service. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, December 4 at 11:00 with internment to follow at Sidney Cemetery. Due to health issues with Covid-19, we ask that the Funeral Mass on Friday be for family only.
Paul Amestoy was born in Lambert, Montana on December 3, 1921 to parents Bernard and Jeanne Amestoy. He attended Timmons School through the 8th grade. He started High School in Lambert but returned to the farm after only a few weeks and helped his parents as well as working for neighbors. On January 3, 1942 he married Corrine Foss. They lived on their farm in Elmdale for 36 years. During that time Paul raised wheat, oats, barley, corn and had sheep, cows, pigs, turkeys and in later years, cattle. Their 4 children were Rita, Ron, Linda, and Gene. Paul and Corrine celebrated 68 years of marriage.
Paul enjoyed playing first base with the Elmdale Men’s Baseball team. He started playing the accordian when he was 16 and played for many dances with his brother Charlie. After retiring to Sidney in 1978, Paul took up gardening and was very proud of his huge tomato plants. He and Corrine enjoyed visiting friends and played pinochle every week with their card group. He also started playing the organ at that time and was happy to play for friends and family. He was a member of St. Bernard’s Church in Charlie Creek, and later St. Matthew’s church in Sidney.
Corrine moved into Extended Care in Sidney in 2005. Paul faithfully visited every evening, helping her with her dinner and then spending the rest of the evening with her until she passed away in 2010. Paul lived independently until 2012, when he moved into The Lodge in Sidney. He enjoyed his time there and made new friends and played many pinochle games. In 2016, he moved to Holy Rosary Extended Care in Miles City where he died on November 27, 2020.
We extend our sincere thanks to all of the amazing, caring staff who took such good care of Dad at the Lodge and at Holy Rosary Extended Care. We appreciate your loving kindness especially during these past months of isolation due to Covid-19.
Paul is survived by his children: Rita (Glen Seavy); Ron (Peg); Linda (Jim Simonsen); and Gene; as well as 15 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; 3 great, great grandchildren; his sister in law, Elaine Amestoy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceeded in death by his wife, Corrine; son-in-law, Joe Wichman; daughter-in-law, Lucille Amestoy; his parents; infant son, Terry; his brother, Charles; sister in law Erma and her husband Everett; brother in law Clifford and his wife, Marjorie; and many of his Basque/Elmdale friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sidney Foundation for Community Care; St. Matthew’s Church; or the charity of your choice.