Background
Due to loss of leasehold, the Postal Service is now looking for a land to lease of approximately 10,000 square feet or an existing building to lease that is 550 gross square feet to relocate retail services to a yet-to-be-determined location.
The relocation project will consist of procuring a suitable substitute location, as close as reasonably possible to the existing location.
U.S. Postal Service representatives will present the proposal for the relocation during the 5PM meeting.
What
The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a public notification meeting regarding the Cartwright Post Office that is located at 204 Main Street, Cartwright, ND 58838-9998.
Who
USPS Real Estate Specialist Greg Shelton
When
October 1, 5 p.m.
Where
Cartwright Community Center
305 Main Street
Cartwright, ND 58838
Written comments on the proposal will be accepted until Oct. 31 and may be submitted to:
Greg Shelton, Real Estate Specialist
United States Postal Service
200 E Kentucky Ave
Denver, CO 80209-4058
The postal service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.