PRAIRIE FARE: Make every day ‘Better Breakfast Day’

When choosing breakfast, aim for three of the five food groups.

 Pixabay photo provided by NDSU

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Before going to a mid-morning meeting at work, I usually quickly grab a granola bar or a cup of yogurt to eat.

Who wants to interrupt a meeting with a growling stomach?



Tags

Load comments