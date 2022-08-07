Purchase Access

Using free public WiFi at a coffee shop or an airport may be convenient, but it can also be dangerous. Most public places that offer free WiFi don’t use encryption to secure their WiFi networks. It’s important to remember that when you connect to public WiFi networks, you will be sharing the networks with other people.

Some technology allows you to view the wireless computer communications that are within range of your device. Unfortunately, cybercriminals can use this technology to see what you do on your devices, as well as the data you share with websites.



