Sidney Health Center continues to accomplish prodigious milestones for the community and has been since 1907.
These days any conversation to do with healthcare either becomes taboo or falls under some sort of political umbrella. That may be the case for many healthcare facilities but when it comes to the Sidney Health Center nothing permeates off of them more than their deep desire to care for their communities well being and patients best interest. That's just the intention the health centers had from day one all the way back in 1907 when it started its humble beginnings in the home of William M. Meadors. Mrs. Meadors cared for patients then and did so until 1909 when Dr. John S. Beagle arrived in the area to open the first official office above the Yellowstone Mercantile.
The inevitable need for healthcare continued to grow as the community grew and from that little office above the Yellowstone Mercantile, Dr. Beagle was able to acquire the Northey House a few years later and that became the first Sidney Hospital. The
growth didn't stop there and due to the limited space of about five to six beds the Northey House became inadequate and eventually moved back to the Meadors home.
This sparked the desire and grand ideas to start the planning and building of a much larger hospital.That was accomplished around 1916 when the 30 bed hospital officially opened to the community and took on the name of the Sidney Hospital. At that time it was located at 215 5th St SW. The hospital was also utilized as a training school for nurses.
That wouldn't be the end of great changes for the Health Center. The center would go on to transfer management over to the Deaconess Association of the Methodist Church in 1919 and remained under that management until 1946 and was then noticed as a “non-profit, non-sectarian institution”, and was named Community Memorial Hospital. From 1946 to 1950 the hospital went through many expansions that were funded through the community. By 1966 it was just unavoidable and the push for a considerably larger facility to accommodate the growing area was in the making. That was accomplished by 1970 only to make much needed additions in the 1980’s and the ‘90’s.
The name was changed once more when the Community Memorial Hospital and Richland Homes merged and became what we know today as the Sidney Health Center.
The center continues to grow and expand. Toni Zieske, Marketing and Communications Director for Sidney Health Center, explained the leaps and bounds the center has taken to bring the best to this community and all of Eastern Montana. In the last 20 years
the center has opened The Lodge at Lone Tree Creek, an assisted living facility that they manage. Many added rooms from recovery rooms to waiting rooms and even a dietary services area and gift shop that both opened in 2008. In 2011 and 2012 the
center expanded the cancer care services and now provides top of the line cancer care with more centralized accommodations and supplied specific ample work space for the medical oncologist.
Zieske explained that “Sidney Health Center is one of the largest employers in Richland County and employs over 500 individuals with salary and benefits in excess of $38.9 million.”
Some of the newer programs introduced to the community through the health center are the Aquatic Therapy Services and the Care Flight Services which both were brought in last year.
The health center has worked diligently and persistently in the ongoing battle for health and safety of its employees and the community in this combat against Covid-19. “It’s been a full year since Sidney Health Center received the first shipment of COVID-
19 vaccines and administered the initial doses of the Moderna vaccine. Since then, a lot of work has been done to protect the health of the workforce, long-term care residents and the patients through the continued use of PPE, screening, testing, and
vaccination”, explained Zieske.
Though The obstacle that is Covid continues to lay ahead, the health center is persevering and the community can be looking forward to the expansion and remodel of Dr. Brett Bennion’s practice, The Ear, Nose, and Throat Suite with the addition of Dr.
Douglas Dawson, otolaryngologist. They estimate the finish date to be some time in the Spring of this year, 2022. “The center is also in the process of a Physical Therapy expansion and relocation project and the ENT office is momentarily located in the
Medical Arts building until the estimated completion date in the Summer” says Zieske.
“The Board of Directors approved to move forward with the ER remodel at Sidney Health Center. Corland Construction has been selected as the general contractor for the $4.8 million project which is slated to begin as soon as the major supplies are on-hand. The remodel will be done in four phases and is anticipated to be complete by April 2023”,said Zieske.
Even a pandemic cannot stop the heartbeat of such an establishment like the Sidney Health Center. The center continues to provide the best care and grow right along with the needs of the community and surrounding areas. That tenacity is what has been at the core of this hospital since its first patient in 1907 and will continue until there is no more in need.