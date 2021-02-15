HELENA – Minority Leader Jill Cohenour today released the following statement in response to Senate Republicans killing legislation that would have cut property taxes for up to 50,000 Montanans.
“I’m incredibly disappointed that Republicans voted down a bill to cut property taxes for up to 50,000 Montanans and ensure folks don’t get priced out of their homes,” Minority Leader Cohenour said. “Instead, Republicans spent the week glorifying tax bills that lure rich out-of-staters to Montana and provide tax handouts to millionaires.”
Republicans voted down Senate Bill 10 on a party-line vote on Friday. The legislation provided property tax relief to Montanans at risk of being priced out of their homes due to skyrocketing home values. Low and middle-income renters and homeowners would have been eligible for relief regardless of age. Renters would have received an average tax cut of $466, while homeowners would have received an average credit of $979.
In committee, Minority Leader Cohenour pointed out her bill would cost approximately the same as Governor Greg Gianforte’s Senate Bill 159 to cut the top income tax rate but would reach Montanans who need it the most instead of providing a handout to the rich. Under Governor Gianforte’s proposal, lower-income Montanans would receive a tax cut of $12 per year while a millionaire would receive $1,400 per year.
Yesterday, Minority Leader Cohenour, who serves as vice-chair of Senate Tax, criticized Gianforte’s plan to cater to out-of-staters and turn its back on Montanans. “It’s not a comeback plan for average Montanans, it’s a kickback plan for those at higher income levels,” she said.