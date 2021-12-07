Dear County Commissioners:
We are writing in response to the Steven Lunderby Minor Subdivision tract 1 of Minor Subdivision Number 127 and creating Lot 2 in this subdivision which is for Eastern Montana Meats.
Regarding the Traffic Study on page 10 of the Staff Report to the Richland County Commissioners Steven Lunderby Minor Subdivision, since Eastern Montana Meats has been operating the community on County Road 123 and County Road 351 have seen a significant amount of increased semi-truck and pickup/car traffic. The increased in traffic has caused complaints which have included excessive speed, not yielding the right of way, semi-truck parking on the right of way of County Road 351 as well as in the road in front of Eastern Montana Meats causing the road to be impassible, and large piles of animal parts and guts falling out of Eastern Montana Meats dump trailer and laying in the middle of County Road 351. All these instances have been reported to the Richland County Sherriff’s office.
At present the approaches for the for Tract 1 of the Minor Subdivision Number 127 (Steven Lunderby Minor Subdivision) are not within compliance with county code. The approaches are 200 to 300 yards long and are the same level as the road which causes the parking problem from the semi-trucks on County 351. Since this minor subdivision is commercial the approaches should be within county specifications with stop signs for the safety of other traffic on County Road 351.
There is also an issue with the current County Road easement and the structures on the property. There is 120’ easement for the county, 60’ on each side from the center of the road. At current the structures that are on the Steven Lunderby Minor Subdivision are inside the 60’ easement on the east side of the county road. It is our opinion that your Road and Traffic study is very insufficient due to the reasons that I have listed above, and the proposed increased amount of the animals slaughtered per day to 250
head will tenfold the current impact on the road and safety as well as the solid waste requirements.
We are extremely concerned on the about the effect on the natural environment. The current wastewater treatment system that is on Lot 1 raises a lot of concerns.
1. Is the system permitted and legal?
2. Is it large enough for the increased usage that is being proposed?
3. It is in the current floodplain? If so, is it built to the specifications required for a wastewater system to be built in a floodplain?
4. Is it too close to Lone Tree Creek that currently runs through the property?
5. Does the containment meet the specifications for setback from a freshwater source?
6. What steps are being taken to ensure that Lone Tree Creek is not being contaminated currently or in the future?
7. Was it inspected and constructed according to a permit plan and has it been inspected since it was installed?
8. Since Lot 1 is currently commercial and over 20 acres and Lot 2 will be considered
commercial is there a current Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan in place? When was the last time it was inspected by the DEQ and where is the report on the last inspection?
9. Does Lot 2 have water containment in place or is all runoff going into Lot 1’s containment?
Lot 1’s containment is currently a dirt dike which is located next to a Lone Tree Creek, a body of fresh water that flows and drains into the Yellowstone River. The containment on Lot 1 has never held water.
The contamination of Lone Tree Creek and continued contamination will continue to be a problem to public health and safety. We have continued strong objections to what is being proposed and what is currently being done with regards to the environmental impact by Steven Lunderby and his businesses.
It has been proposed that an offsite wastewater treatment system in the form of a sewage lagoon system with a land application in the form of a sprinkler system be installed to service Lot 2. This application for subdivision does not specify wastewater as human sewage, animal sewage, and/or wash down water. The sewage lagoon proposed location is next to our property line, which is 300 to 400 feet from our rental houses where there are two families with five small children living. Above that is JC and
Kim Youngquist’s house, within a 1⁄4 of a mile of the site and they also have 3 children.
The sewage lagoon will create an environmental public health and safety problem for not only my family and renters but for the whole community including the City of Sidney. By approving this application for Lot 2 with the provision of pumping sewage offsite right next to houses, families, and freshwater wells that are 15 feet deep and standing fresh water sources you will be creating an environmental health and safety issue that this community does not want. The amount of human and animal disease that this
lagoon can create is catastrophic when placing it so close to families, children, food source crops that are produced in the area, as well as freshwater wells that provide drinking water for those families and livestock raised in the area It is my strong opinion that this minor subdivision application has not been sufficiently addressed by Richland County and its officials. This subdivision and what is being proposed for the subdivision will devalue all the property in the community and surrounding areas including the City of Sidney.
At the very least when this proposal was submitted there should have been a public meeting where the proposal was made by Mr. Lunderby and the public could comment long before the Public Hearing/Meeting that was scheduled on December 6th.
On page 19 of the Staff Report to the Richland County Commissioners it states that the County Commissioners decision on the preliminary application is to be given on or before December 7th. This public hearing is on December 6th, this does not give commissioners much time to consider public opinion or consider the impact that it will have on their fellow community members livelihoods and quality of life in homes and on land that they have lived in and on for generations.
We are against the Steven Lunderby Minor Subdivision for all the reasons I have listed in this comment and complaint. I am requesting that a public meeting and a longer period be allocated for public comment regarding this subdivision before the Richland County Commissioners make their decision.