Psalm 51 is so popular a psalm because it reflects the heart of every Christian who has sinned against GOD at one time or another. One might look at the context in which this was written and say, “Sure, I have sinned against GOD, but it wasn’t as bad as all that!” If so, then this psalm clearly isn’t for you. This was written by a heart that recognized that his sin was egregious, and who desired above all things to have his relationship with GOD restored and healthy. This psalm as it has been echoed through the ages by hearts aching over their sin have prayed the words and sentiment of this plea with the same passion and understanding... namely that their sins are egregious; no matter what they are.
Which brings me to the second of our “5-R’s” of Christianity; Restoration.
Because the subject of restoration is too large and complex for a short article, I will address only the possibility and hope of being restored to right fellowship with GOD through His Holy Spirit.
I believe that once one is born again the Holy Spirit takes residence in that heart and orders it into His throne room. That means that the new believer begins to take on attributes that reflect the grace of his rebirth – that is, in his being restored into the image of his adoptive Father. Nowhere in the life of a believer is this more evident than in their desire to be like Jesus. This desire toward Christlikeness is GOD’s will for each of His children, and a promise. Romans 8:29 promises us that we will be conformed into the image of GOD’s Son, Jesus Christ. The difficulties arise when those who are born again experience this inner desire, and begin to act on it, but then also find that they will revert to the sins and habits of their former life. This creates a conflict in the soul that can become a genuine crisis.
These conflicts cannot be negotiated. The only solution is to surrender to the Holy Spirit as He convicts us of sin. (John 16:8) Only when we surrender to GOD’s promptings and convictions can we find peace in our souls. That is why the question of “how bad” a sin is, is irrelevant. If the Holy Spirit is convicting you of a wrong, repent. It’s that simple.
Occasionally, one will come upon someone who will testify of having been with the LORD, but having given up on Him because of these inner conflicts. These souls are genuinely discouraged, believing in some cases that they have exhausted the grace that GOD offers to His children. Nothing could be further from the truth. (2 Corinthians 9:14) GOD longs for His children. He longs for us to be in right fellowship with Him, and if we have entertained a sin that has broken fellowship with His Holy Spirit, that can easily be restored! All that is needed is the faith that GOD will receive you and restore you to the rightful place of son and heir together with Christ that He has desired for you all the while. (Luke 15:21-24)
We often experience a desire to heal human relationships as well, to see those restored. GOD is a GOD who works miracles and I believe in His ability to heal those relationships. But the first step is to be in right relationship with GOD. Once “the joy of our salvation” is restored to us, then other pieces can begin to fall into place... in time. Be patient and give space for the Holy Spirit to work. He will create in you (and me) a right spirit, a willing spirit to do His will, and will receive us unto Himself, if we will but believe!