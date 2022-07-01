Those seeking COVID vaccinations for area children 6 months and older are in luck as the Richland County Health Department has updated their vaccine availability per the Center for Disease Control’s new recommendation. The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices widened the availability of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to children 6 months to 17 years old with either a Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. This recommendation is the result of thorough scientific research reviewed by the committee, which supported the vaccine as a safe and efficient tool in protecting children against COVID-19 illness.
In a media statement released by the CDC on June 24, Director Rochelle P. Walensky said: “It is critical that we protect our children and teens from the complications of severe COVID-19 disease. Today, we have expanded the options available to families by recommending a second safe and effective vaccine for children ages 6 through 17 years. Vaccinating this age group can provide greater confidence to families that their children and adolescents participating in childcare, school, and other activities will have less risk for serious COVID-19 illness.”
Local residents looking to take advantage of this new recommendation can schedule an appointment for their child at the Richland County Health Department, which has recently begun offering the pediatric Moderna vaccine to this age demographic. The pediatric Moderna vaccine is two doses, and requires a four week window between the first and second dose.
These appointments can be scheduled during regular vaccination clinic hours, which are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays by appointment. The clinic will run until 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month and from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. 1201 W. Holly, Suite 1, Sidney, Mont. is the location of the Richland County Health Department; it is inside the Community Services Building.
To schedule an appointment or ask any further questions, call the Health Department at 406-433-2207.