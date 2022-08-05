Richland and Wibaux counties are among rural areas in Montana slated for receive $57 million in funding for broadband, according to an announcement from Sen. Jon Tester.
The Reservation Telephone Cooperative in Richland, Wibaux and three North Dakota counties will get $18.5 million serving 67 businesses, four public schools, and 91 farms.
The money comes from the USDA’s Rural Utilities Service ReConnect grants for broadband expansion in rural areas and Indian Country. The grants were funded through fiscal 2021 appropriations. In addition to the Reservation Telephone Cooperative in Richland County and Wibaux counties, $4 million will also be going to the Blackfoot Telephone Cooperative in Ravalli County, and $24.5 million to Nemont in Roosevelt and Valley counties and Fort Peck Indian Reservation.
“Limited access to broadband networks is one of the top issues facing Montana’s rural communities – and one that was only worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic when folks were forced to rely on technology more than ever before,” Sen. Jon Tester said. “These resources will not only make it easier for folks across the Treasure State to stay connected, but they’ll also help small businesses expand and create jobs, provide rural students with access to high quality education, and allow folks to access affordable telehealth services instead of driving hundreds of miles to the doctor. I’m proud to have secured these investments that will strengthen our communities and grow our economy.”