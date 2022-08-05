Purchase Access

Richland and Wibaux counties are among rural areas in Montana slated for receive $57 million in funding for broadband, according to an announcement from Sen. Jon Tester.

The Reservation Telephone Cooperative in Richland, Wibaux and three North Dakota counties will get $18.5 million serving 67 businesses, four public schools, and 91 farms.



