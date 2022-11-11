THANK A VET

Robert “Bob” Edwin McCullough was born on March 2, 1917, in the small town of Lambert, Montana. The town, established in 1914, was once just prairie grass. The immense farming of wheat and a railhead gave the town, with a population of less than 1,000 people, acknowledgement in its heyday. Bob’s family later moved to Sidney, Montana.

Bob’s father, Edwin J. McCullough, worked as a clerk of the district court. His mother, Myrtle Allie Abelein McCullough, was a homemaker raising five children- Neva, Robert, Richard, Alberta and Julia.



Tags

Load comments