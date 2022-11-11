Robert “Bob” Edwin McCullough was born on March 2, 1917, in the small town of Lambert, Montana. The town, established in 1914, was once just prairie grass. The immense farming of wheat and a railhead gave the town, with a population of less than 1,000 people, acknowledgement in its heyday. Bob’s family later moved to Sidney, Montana.
Bob’s father, Edwin J. McCullough, worked as a clerk of the district court. His mother, Myrtle Allie Abelein McCullough, was a homemaker raising five children- Neva, Robert, Richard, Alberta and Julia.
In high school, Bob served on the records committee and as the class treasurer. In 1940, while attending St. Cloud State Teachers College in Minnesota, he was already working as a grade school teacher in his second year of college. That same year in October, he signed his military draft registration card.
After the United States entered World War II in 1941, Bob got deferred from military service, allowing him to complete his bachelor’s degree until his enlistment in June 1942. Not much is known about his military service, whether he was a prisoner of war or his discharge date.
Following the war, Bob went on to receive a master’s degree from Colorado State College of Education, presently known as the University of Northern Colorado. He taught high school in the small city of St. Maries, Idaho before taking a teaching position with the Canal Zone Government in Panama.
Bob arrived in the Canal Zone on the SS Cristobal, in July 1952. He received housing quarters in the Margarita township on the Atlantic side of the isthmus. He initially taught and supervised shop class at Rainbow City High School, a non-US citizen school for families of Panama Canal workers living in the Canal Zone.
A few years later, Bob transferred to Cristobal Jr. Sr. High School (CHS), a school for US citizens, where he taught early world history, social studies and mechanical drawing. He was well liked and students that he taught said he was kind and passionate about his courses. His kindness is evident in what he wrote under his photo in a CHS yearbook, “Be kind to animals.”
He also wrote, he enjoyed being outdoors, hiking and attending activities, though his favorite hobbies were coin and stamp collecting and reading.
Bob left the Canal Zone following his retirement in August 1977, after 29 years of government service. He returned stateside and settled in his hometown of Sidney, Montana. He never married. It is not known of his activities after returning to Sidney. Sadly, just seven years after retiring, Bob passed away on July 27, 1984; at age 67.
Reflecting on his life in the Canal Zone, Bob wrote in an annual yearbook that he enjoyed living in the Canal Zone because outdoor activities were possible nearly every day.