Memorial services for Bob Lee, 84, of Sidney, Mont. are at 2 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney. Pastor Audrey Rydbom is officiating.
Inurnment will take place at Sidney Cemetery at a later date under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney.
Robert “Bob” Elwood Lee was born on February 21, 1935 to Louie and Dagne (Haglund) Lee in Noonan, N.D. Bob lived in Noonan for the first three years of his life. In 1938, his parents moved to Sidney, Mont. Bob’s brother John was born there in 1944.
Bob attended Sidney School through graduation in 1953. He then went to Montana State University and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Business in 1957. Bob then entered the Army and completed six years of service with an honorable discharge.
Bob stopped in Minneapolis on his way home, and got a job at A.H. Bennett Co. Roofing Sales.
In Minneapolis, he met and married Carol Gust on July 9, 1969. They resided in Minneapolis for two years before moving to Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. with the Bennett Co. While they lived in Wisconsin Rapids, Bob and Carol had two children, Barbra (born June 5, 1966) and Roger (born May 9, 1968).
Bob also attended Technical School and passed the exam to be an electrician.
When Roger was 3, the family moved to Fond Du Lac, Wisc. After living there for two years, Bob’s brother died, and Bob decided to move to Sidney, Mont. to help the family with Sidney Electric Appliance Store. Bob also obtained a Master’s Electrician License and continued working there until he retired at the age of 70.
Bob was quoted as saying; “What I miss the most is not necessarily the business, but pure and simple, my customers were my friends.”
Bob passed away at the age of 84, February 2, 2020 at the Sidney Health Center. Bob is survived by his wife Carol, daughter Barbra; son Roger, granddaughter Adrianna (Brandon) Lamb, and great grandchildren JoyLynn, Axyl James, Khyl and Jaysen.
Bob is preceded in death by his infant daughter, Deborah Ann Lee, who died at birth; his parents, Louie and Dagne Lee; his brother John Lee, who died at 27 years of age; in-laws Lila and Don Timm, Jack and Joanne Gust, and Mary Porter.