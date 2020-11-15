Funeral services for Rose Couture, 80, of Sidney, Montana, will be Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney, with Pastor Audrey Rydbom officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney, under the direction of Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
In the early morning hours of Saturday, November 7, 2020 Rose passed away peacefully in the Extended care unit at the Sidney Health Center in Sidney, MT. She was 80 years old.
Rose was born on February 18, 1940 in the little village of Caciliengroden in West Germany, to Hans and Adelheide (Heidi) Paradies. In 1958 at the age of 18, Rose and her family immigrated to the United States and settled in North Dakota. On May 4, 1962 she married Charles (Chuck) Couture in Minot, ND. Early in their marriage they moved around to several places in North Dakota as they built their life together.
Rose was a devoted and loving mother of three sons, of whom she was very proud of and was always present in their lives. In the 70’s she took her naturalization test to become a United States citizen, and was very proud of that achievement. In 1980 they moved from North Dakota to Sidney, where she resided until her passing.
Rose was a very active woman throughout her life. She worked hard alongside her husband building several of their homes together, and even working together in the family business that they held for 30 years. She also enjoyed many activities with her friends, such as bowling and horseshoes where she was very competitive. Rose loved spending time with friends, was very blessed and valued spending time with them. She especially liked walking with the girls and of course coffee at the doughnut shop afterwards, an activity that was routine for many years. Her life was truly full from those deep friendships and they meant the world to her. Rose was also very devoted and proud of her grandchildren, and was there caring for several of them in their younger years.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents Hans and Adelheide (Heidi) Paradies, her sister Inga Steim, and brothers-in-law Charles Lindstrom, Edward Gregory and Irvin Steim.
She is survived by her husband Charles Couture, sons David (Jackie), Glenn (Carla) and Anthony Couture, grandchildren Kassandra (Robert) Henson, Kara Robinson, Katrina Rose Couture, Travis (Julie) Couture, Chase Couture, Jonathon Couture, Andrew Couture, Samantha Lynn Couture, Alexander Cory Couture, Sabrina Nicole Bartelson, great-grandchildren Braelyn Henson, Finn Arcand, Payton Couture, Kolby Jacobson, Ava Hurly, Charlie Winkler, Stella Winkler, Elliott Winkler, Raylan Couture, brother Claus (Carol) Paradies, and sisters Barbel (Babs) Gregory and Gerda Lindstrom.