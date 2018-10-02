I’d like to thank Matt Rosendale for taking a recent interest in the needs of Montana hunters. Unfortunately, it’s not a sincere interest.
My uncle, a lifelong resident of Glendive and an avid hunter, shot and wounded a whitetail on property adjacent to the ranch Matt Rosendale owns north of Glendive. The fatally wounded deer fled across property lines onto Rosendale’s land. Being the respectful hunter my uncle is, he knew the right way forward was to give the Rosendale family a call to ask if he could track down the dying deer, noting that it couldn’t have traveled far in its condition.
Rosendale’s response was to tell my uncle that unless the deer was within 100 yards of the property boundary, to forget about it. My uncle was forced to pack up and leave the wounded deer he shot to die, and then rot, on Rosendale’s property.
This anecdote is reflective of Matt Rosendale’s entire record on hunting and other outdoor recreation in Montana: out-of-touch and utterly self-interested. Rosendale isn’t in it for Montana hunters — he’s in it for himself.
As an elected official in the state of Montana, Rosendale has regularly jeopardized access to public lands, ignoring the interests of Montana hunters and undermining the outdoor economy that generates $7 billion for our state every year.
Most Montanans haven’t forgotten that Rosendale has run many of his campaigns on a platform of transferring federal public lands. In his own words, Rosendale stated that he has “long been on the record as an advocate for the transfer of federal public lands.” No surprises here:
Rosendale is a career real estate developer who made a living turning land into subdivisions, and transferring off our public lands would be the gateway to developing them.
Although Rosendale claims that he has now changed his mind, his votes on the Land Board prove he has kept his total disregard for Montana’s wild places.
I’m a hunter in Fort Peck that grew up in Glendive, and many hunters in the area know about the amount of work it took to push the Horse Creek Easement across the finish line. This easement is a great deal for Montana hunters and it’s a great deal for the state — it will permanently open up 20,000 acres of land for public hunting access in eastern Montana, where public land is scarce.
Hunters in eastern Montana like me know that wealthy out of state landowners have been trying to buy up land in eastern Montana as quickly as possible, and our hunting spaces in this part of the state are regularly under threat because of it. The Horse Creek Easement will permanently protect some of that crucial access for Montana sportsmen and women, and the easement has the broad support of most leaders in the outdoor recreation community.
To our dismay, the Land Board tried to kill the Horse Creek Easement when it came before the board. Matt Rosendale single-handedly did more to obstruct the Horse Creek Easement than any other elected official in the state by refusing to review the information on the Horse Creek
Easement that he was given weeks prior to the vote, and then voting to indefinitely delay action on the easement.
Rosendale’s seemingly personal mission to delay and obstruct the Horse Creek Easement was not by any means the only example of his anti-public lands actions on the Land Board. He was also the deciding vote to kill the Keogh Conservation Easement, a widely-heralded easement in the hunting community.
Protecting public lands and access for Montana hunters isn’t a partisan issue. In the primary election, I voted for Judge Russ Fagg. In the general election, I will be proudly voting for Jon Tester.
The reason? Matt Rosendale has proven to the Montana hunting community again and again that he would regularly ignore the best interests of the outdoor community in favor of the interests of wealthy developers and landowners. Maybe this is something that works in Maryland. But here in the Last Best Place, we need someone willing to fight on behalf of our wild places — and Matt Rosendale has proven he will never be that fighter.