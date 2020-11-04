Montana’s lone seat in the U.S. House, currently held by Governor-elect Greg Gianforte, will be carried by Republican Matt Rosendale, the apparent winner with 76 percent of Montana votes counted.
Rosendale has tallied 56 percent of the vote so far, while his Democratic opponent Kathleen Williams has 44 percent in a race that also was among the most expensive elections in state history for the seat.
Rosendale campaigned on protection of public lands, securing the nation’s borders, and lowering health care costs while protecting pre-existing conditions. He also painted Williams as a radical liberal too closely tied to Democratic leadership.
Williams, meanwhile, said she would stand up to special interests and fight partisan gridlock to get solutions for the issues facing hard-working Montanans.
Rosendale said despite being outspent nearly 2 to 1, he won the race because Montanans want real solutions.
“(Montanans want someone who will work just as hard every day serving the public as they do providing for their family — someone who keeps their promises and who realizes that the job of public servant is just that — to serve the public,” he said. “I know what Montanans are facing right now and it’s not easy. We need to focus on getting the people of our state — and our nation — healthy again, and getting our economy back on track. We need to focus on fixing our nation’s healthcare system, protecting pre-existing conditions, and providing quality, affordable care.”
Rome wasn’t built in a day, Rosendale said.
“But it also wasn’t built by playing politics, and neglecting to address the real issues facing our country,” he added. “I promise to always represent the people of Montana, to listen to their concerns, and above all, work to actually do something about them. I am incredibly honored to have received the support of so many, and I look forward to serving all Montanans in the United States Congress.”
Williams, in a Facebook statement, conceded the race just before 1 a.m. and encouraged her supporters to look past all the partisan rhetoric and focus on finding bipartisan solutions to improve the lives of Montanans.
"This was a hard-fought campaign from start to finish— and while it might be over, the challenges that face our state and our country are not," she said. "We must come together to fight for healthcare that works for all of us, and an economy that gives every Montanan the opportunity to craft and achieve their American dream. To protect what makes Montana special and honor the sacrifice of our veterans— and end the hyper-partisanship that is ripping our country apart."