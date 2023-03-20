Roy HS.jpg

 Roy E. Kallevig

Funeral services for Roy E. Kallevig, 94 of Sidney is at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Sidney, MT with Pastor Baseley officiating. Interment with Military Honors will be in the Richland Memorial Park Cemetery, Sidney, MT, Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. The family service is open to the public on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 7:00 P.M., at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel, Sidney, MT. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Roy E. Kallevig was born on October 28, 1928, in Fairview, Montana to Julia L. and John J. Kallevig. Roy had a lot of nicknames from family, including Roy Boy (from his wife Gloria), Pops, Papa Roy, and Gramps. He went to school in Fairview and Sidney through 8th grade. His mother passed away when he was 13, which is when he started his working career helping his dad collecting city garbage, mowing (with horses) the Sidney golf course fairways and roughs, and digging graves in Sidney and surrounding communities. At age 18, he worked for Lalonde Construction building roads west of Circle, and from there he went to work for “Kallevig Brother Excavating,” which was owned by his two older brothers - Cliff and Chet. He operated a Gradahl backhoe, digging basements and installing septic tanks and drain fields, and installing water and sewer for smaller communities like Froid and Medicine Lake.



