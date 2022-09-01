Several participants in each session described frustrations in trying to access public benefits intended to support economically struggling families.
First, funding limits mean that safety net programs that subsidize household costs for child care and housing simply were not available to all eligible people. For example, there are waiting lists for subsidized housing or housing vouchers in many housing markets in the Ninth District. And in many places, programs that provide or subsidize child care, or assist with energy expenses, have similar waitlists or shortfalls.
Second, income-eligibility limits do not necessarily reflect recent changes to the cost of basic necessities. While some federal and state programs do have eligibility limits tied to an inflation-sensitive measure, such as the federal poverty level, these programs are typically adjusted annually instead of at intervals throughout the year. Some participants noted that recent price increases led them to apply for public assistance for the first time. Several were surprised to learn that they were ineligible for any form of assistance despite feeling like they were living paycheck to paycheck.
“We earn a paycheck and try to apply for government services, but we’re denied because we make too much—but we’re barely making enough to support ourselves,” said one working father. “How does the government come up with these thresholds? How does the government decide that we make too much to be accepted when we can barely afford to live?”
Third, the level of public benefits (and other sources of income, like child support payments) may not automatically adjust to reflect the increased price of basic necessities, either. Like income eligibility, some programs feature automatic adjustments to the financial resources they provide. Others do not.
In this way, inflation decreased the ability of cash-like programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to help families meet their needs. It also affected medical benefits. For example, participants noted that in the past, dentists were often reluctant to serve people using public health insurance because of low reimbursement rates. Dentists were even less likely to do so now that inflation had further decreased the value of those reimbursements.
“Our old dentist retired and I can’t find someone in town who [will accept public dental insurance],” said one father. “I had to drive [three hours each way] to get my son’s teeth fixed. It’s cheaper to miss a day of work and drive that far than it would be to pay out of pocket.”
Finally, several people noted that they made decisions about whether to work more or pursue higher-paying jobs based on the potential impact on eligibility for public benefits. These participants estimated that they would actually be worse off if they worked more. In some cases, their overall income may be lowered as a result of the trade-off between private income and public assistance. In others, the trade-off might be worth it economically but feel too risky in an uncertain job market.
“I work part-time but if I work more I start to lose benefits and it isn’t worth it [financially],” said one woman. “Just when you’re starting to get ahead, they cut you down.”
“I can’t work more than a certain number of hours or my Social Security benefits will go down,” said one working mother who lost her husband to COVID-19. “I want to work more to give more to my kids, but I feel like I can’t.”